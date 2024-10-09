3 women got kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight — for wearing crop tops

In This Story SAVE

Three women said they were kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight for wearing crop tops.

Tara Kehidi told KABC that she and a friend boarded a flight from LAX to New Orleans when they removed their sweaters because it was hot on the plane.

“We were wearing crop tops... just like a little bit of stomach showing,” Kehidi said.

A flight attendant told the women they needed to “put something on.”

“He’s telling both of us (to) put our sweaters on. And then we’re like ‘Oh, can we see a dress code?” Kehidi said. “Like, is there a policy that says we can’t wear crop tops on the plane?”

Another passenger on the plane named Carla Hager, whom Kehidi didn’t know, told KABC that it was extremely hot on the plane and that everyone was shedding layers.

“I said, ‘Well, if your body is inappropriate, then so is mine because I also have a crop top under my sweater.’ And I took my sweater off and I was like, ‘So if they’re kicking you off the flight, then they’re also going to have to kick me and my toddler off of the flight’,” Hager said.

Hager and her toddler were subsequently kicked off the flight alongside Kehidi and her friend.

Kehidi said she and her friend offered to put their sweaters back on, but the flight crew told them they had broken the policy and were being removed. The four passengers were not offered refunds.

“They were treating us, honestly, like criminals — all because we were wearing crop tops on the plane,” Kehidi said.

Spirit Airlines told KABC that the guests sign a contract that includes a clothing policy.

“We are investigating the matter, and we are in contact with the Guests about their experience,” Spirit said.