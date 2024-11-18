The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest

If you were under the impression that Americans living in rural states had longer commutes on average, you thought wrong.

A new study from SEO agency Search Logistics ranked commute times per state and found surprising results.

States with less dense populations tend to have less traffic, and people in rural communities often live closer to their jobs than those commuting to a city or taking an hourlong subway ride to work, Search Logistics found.

“As cities grow, they spread into wide suburbs, increasing commute times into the center, where most businesses are based,” the company explained in a press release. “The demand for housing in the center of large cities like New York and LA drives prices up, meaning most people can’t afford to live in the center close to their work and have to commute instead.”

Check out which states have the shortest and longest average commute times.