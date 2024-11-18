Extreme tariffs and immigration policies could slow growth and fuel stagflation, strategist warns
The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest

Future of Work

Americans in rural states tend to have shorter commutes on average

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

If you were under the impression that Americans living in rural states had longer commutes on average, you thought wrong.

A new study from SEO agency Search Logistics ranked commute times per state and found surprising results.

States with less dense populations tend to have less traffic, and people in rural communities often live closer to their jobs than those commuting to a city or taking an hourlong subway ride to work, Search Logistics found.

“As cities grow, they spread into wide suburbs, increasing commute times into the center, where most businesses are based,” the company explained in a press release. “The demand for housing in the center of large cities like New York and LA drives prices up, meaning most people can’t afford to live in the center close to their work and have to commute instead.”

Check out which states have the shortest and longest average commute times.

5th Shortest: Alaska

5th Shortest: Alaska

Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Alaskans have an average commute of 19.8 minutes.

4th Shortest: Wyoming

4th Shortest: Wyoming

Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Jacob W. Frank (Getty Images)

Wyomingites have an average commute of 19.5 minutes.

3rd Shortest: Nebraska

3rd Shortest: Nebraska

Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Nebraskans have an average commute of 19.1 minutes.

2nd Shortest: North Dakota

2nd Shortest: North Dakota

Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Andrew Burton (Getty Images)

North Dakotans have an average commute of 18.5 minutes.

Shortest: South Dakota

Shortest: South Dakota

Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

South Dakotans have the shortest average commute of 18.4 minutes.

5th Longest: California

5th Longest: California

Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Justin Sullivan

Californians have an average commute of 29.2 minutes.

4th Longest: Massachusetts

4th Longest: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

Massachusettsans have an average commute of 29.9 minutes.

3rd Longest: Maryland

3rd Longest: Maryland

Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

Marylanders have an average commute of 31.4 minutes.

2nd Longest: New Jersey

2nd Longest: New Jersey

Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Hannah Beier (Getty Images)

New Jerseyans have an average commute of 31.4 minutes.

Longest: New York

Longest: New York

Image for article titled The 5 states with the shortest commutes in America — and the 5 longest
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

New Yorkers have the longest average commute at 32.8 minutes.

