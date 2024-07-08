How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 15 worst-selling cars right now

Autos

The 15 worst-selling cars right now

Almost all of the vehicles on this list saw sales of fewer than 1,000 units so far this year

Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Lexus LC 500
Photo: Lexus

It’s finally July, which means we’re officially halfway through the calendar year. That also means that even the automakers that only announce quarterly sales figures have released their sales reports, allowing sites like Jalopnik to dig through the data hoping to find something interesting.

The biggest story is probably that Tesla’s sales continue to drop, coming in with two consecutive quarters where sales were down for the first time since 2012. We also noticed that sales of both the Nissan Versa and Mitsubishi Mirage are up significantly.

As we love to do every quarter, we also used data from our friends over at Good Car Bad Car to find the worst-selling cars through the first half of the year. We also skipped cars that are no longer in production since, of course, sales are going to drop once the company stops making new ones. If you really want a “new” Fiat 500X, though, there are still a few hundred in stock. Trust us. You don’t want a “new” Fiat 500X.

Anyway, let’s take a look at made the list.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge
Photo: Volvo

We were under the impression that Volvo changed the name to the EC40, but Volvo’s media site still calls it the C40 Recharge. Either way, Volvo has only sold 1,015 of them this year.

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Chevrolet Equinox EV
Photo: Chevrolet

Considering all of the problems GM has had with its Ultium platform and the launch of the Blazer EV, we were surprised at how much we liked the Equinox EV. Only 1,013 have sold so far, but we wouldn’t be shocked to see sales only accelerate through the rest of the year.

Lexus LC

Lexus LC

Lexus LC 500
Photo: Lexus

Every now and then, you’ll meet a person who likes being wrong and doesn’t believe the Lexus LC is absolutely gorgeous. As previously stated, they are wrong, and more people should be buying this car. Granted, it starts at near-as-makes-no-difference $100,000, but still, only 966 so far? Do better, rich people.

Lexus RC

Lexus RC

Lexus RC
Photo: Lexus

It’s not often that you see the bigger, more expensive sibling outsell the smaller, less expensive one, but considering the Lexus RC’s age, we’re really not surprised. Especially since new RC F prices are now starting to overlap with used LC prices. For a 10-year-old sports coupe, though, maybe 941 sales isn’t that bad.

BMW Z4

BMW Z4

BMW Z4
Photo: BMW

You may be able to blame the RC’s poor sales on its age, but the BMW is so much newer, you can’t really say the same thing here. BMW has only found 928 people to buy the Z4 this year. Meanwhile, its platform-mate, the Toyota Supra, has already sold 1,495.

Ineos Grenadier

Ineos Grenadier

Ineos Grenadier
Photo: Ineos

When we heard that Ineos planned to sell its totally-not-a-Defender Grenadier in the U.S., we had no idea how it would actually sell here. We’re also not sure if the 900 Grenadiers sold so far this year meets or exceeds expectations, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on it over the next several quarters.

Audi A8

Audi A8

Audi A8
Photo: Audi

Now that large luxury SUVs have taken their place as the default vehicles of choice for many traditional flagship luxury sedan buyers, it’s hard to sell them in big numbers. Audi probably isn’t happy it’s only sold 854 A8s in 2024, but at least it’s not the worst-selling flagship luxury sedan in the U.S.?

Volvo S/V90

Volvo S/V90

Volvo S90
Photo: Volvo

We’re big fans of Volvo’s designs, and we’re even bigger fans of Volvo’s decision to still offer a few wagons in the U.S. Still, the S90 and V90 are pretty old, so when you combine that with America’s love of crossovers, we aren’t really surprised Volvo has only sold 808 90s so far this year.

Audi A7

Audi A7

Audi A7
Photo: Audi

Apparently, a big luxury sedan with an incredibly practical liftgate is also a hard sell these days, as Audi only sold 738 A7s through the first two quarters. Sure, it’s getting a little old, but it’s not that old.

Genesis G90

Genesis G90

Genesis G90
Photo: Genesis

Genesis has been making major strides as a luxury brand, not just by offering competitive vehicles but also by making sure they’re stylish and attractive. As we’ve pointed out before, it’s a lot easier for the new kid in school to make friends if they’re already good-looking. Still, there aren’t a ton of flagship sedan buyers willing to look outside Mercedes-Benz or BMW, so we’re not surprised that Genesis has only sold 697 G90s in 2024.

Acura ZDX

Acura ZDX

Acura ZDX
Photo: Acura

The old Acura ZDX was an odd duck, and so is the all-electric new one. So far, Acura has only found buyers for 338 of them, but it only just went on sale recently, so we’ll be interested to see whether or not those sales figures continue to climb through the rest of the year.

Toyota Mirai

Toyota Mirai

Toyota Mirai
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Mirai is great in a lot of ways, but it’s hard to sell a car that’s this difficult to refuel. The only place you could maybe get away with owning a hydrogen fuel cell car is in Los Angeles, and even there, you’re probably still better off getting a regular EV. Still, some massive discounts have managed to convince 245 people to take a chance on the Mirai.

Fiat 500e

Fiat 500e

Fiat 500e
Photo: Fiat

The new Fiat 500e has been fully redesigned and offers a much better range than before. Still, in order to justify the $32,500 base price, you need to live somewhere that makes the 500e’s small size a valuable asset. So far, only 203 500es have found new homes, but like the ZDX, it only recently went on sale, so it’ll be interesting to see what sales look like three and six months from now.

Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R
Photo: Nissan

Nissan continually improved the GT-R over its 15-plus-year run, killed it once, brought it back and is now killing it again. Production doesn’t end until October, though, so if you want one of the last GT-Rs ever made, you should still be able to get your hands on one. Apparently, though, not many people do because Nissan has only sold 150 of them this year.

Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Nexo
Photo: Hyundai

Once you saw the Mirai on the list, was last place ever going to go to anything other than the Hyundai Nexo? If someone handed you the keys to a fully fueled one and sent you on a test drive, you’d probably like it just fine. Right up until you realized how annoying it was going to be to find a hydrogen fueling station. So far this year, only 77 people have been talked into paying real money for a brand-new Nexo.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

