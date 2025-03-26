X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) reports earnings

In This Story XFOR -13.63%

The company reported net product revenue of $2.6 million for the year, marking the first year of revenue generation following the U.S. launch of XOLREMDI, an oral therapy approved for WHIM syndrome.

Research and development expenses increased to $81.6 million from $72.0 million in the prior year, primarily due to increased personnel costs associated with ongoing clinical trials.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose to $61.5 million, reflecting increased sales and marketing efforts for the launch of XOLREMDI in the United States.

X4 Pharmaceuticals recorded a gain of $105 million from the sale of a Priority Review Voucher, which contributed significantly to offsetting operating expenses.

The company reported a net loss of $37.5 million for the year, compared to a net loss of $101.2 million in 2023.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ended the year with $102.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities.

The company announced a strategic restructuring in February 2025, which includes a 30% reduction in workforce and a focus on advancing mavorixafor for chronic neutropenia.

X4 Pharmaceuticals entered into a license and supply agreement with Norgine Pharma UK Limited, receiving an upfront payment of €28.5 million.

The company acknowledges substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, citing the need for additional capital to meet future obligations.

