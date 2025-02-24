XRP, Mantra, Solana and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week

XRP continued to be worth watching as the Securities and Exchange Commission has officially begun reviewing the proposed XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), which means soon investors will know whether it will be a new crypto ETF or not.

Advertisement

XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, an open-source blockchain. It is used by the Ripple payment network to facilitate cross-border transactions and is designed to act as a bridge currency.

Currently, XRP is trading at $2.4, representing a decline of 10% in a week.