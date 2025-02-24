Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

XRP, Mantra, Solana and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Markets

XRP, Mantra, Solana and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week

The cryptocurrency market is down as it takes a "wait and see" approach

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled XRP, Mantra, Solana and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

The crypto industry is experiencing a wave of positive developments, from the SEC dropping cases against Coinbase and Robinhood to crypto ETFs edging closer to approval. Yet, the market remains in the red, adopting a wait-and-see approach as it anticipates a major catalyst for movement.

Advertisement

Here are the cryptocurrencies worth watching:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

XRP

XRP

Image for article titled XRP, Mantra, Solana and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Phira Phonruewiangphing (Getty Images)

XRP continued to be worth watching as the Securities and Exchange Commission has officially begun reviewing the proposed XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), which means soon investors will know whether it will be a new crypto ETF or not.

Advertisement

XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, an open-source blockchain. It is used by the Ripple payment network to facilitate cross-border transactions and is designed to act as a bridge currency.

Currently, XRP is trading at $2.4, representing a decline of 10% in a week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

Mantra

Mantra

Image for article titled XRP, Mantra, Solana and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Flavio Coelho (Getty Images)

Mantra is a specialized blockchain network dedicated to the issuance, trading, and secure management of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). By enabling the tokenization of these tangible assets, Mantra is bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Advertisement

Recently, Mantra obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), enabling expansion across the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With this license, it is authorized to operate as a digital asset exchange and offer broker-dealer, management, and investment services.

Earlier this year, Mantra entered into a significant $1 billion agreement with DAMAC Group, a Dubai-based property conglomerate, to tokenize at least $1 billion of its assets in the UAE.

The native token of Mantra, OM, is on the rise and is currently trading at $8.04, reflecting an 8% increase in one week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

Solana

Solana

Image for article titled XRP, Mantra, Solana and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Alvaro Fernandez Echeverria (Getty Images)

Solana is one of the fastest-growing major cryptocurrencies. It competes with Ethereum in terms of speed and has emerged as a strong platform for hosting hundreds of decentralized applications (dApps).

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency market is declining as Wintermute, a crypto market maker, recently withdrew nearly $40 million worth of Solana from Binance. While the reason behind the withdrawal is not known, some observers in the crypto industry are concerned that the token unlock may lead to significant selling pressure for Solana.

Currently, Solana is trading at $152, representing a decline of 16% in a week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

Bittensor

Bittensor

Image for article titled XRP, Mantra, Solana and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: We Are (Getty Images)

Bittensor seeks to decentralize machine learning and artificial intelligence by creating a marketplace where AI functions as a tradable commodity. While some industry experts remain skeptical, labeling Bittensor as a “memecoin” capitalizing on the current AI hype, its recent performance suggests growing interest.

Advertisement

Last week, the cryptocurrency was listed on the Coinbase exchange, which fueled its growth.

As of now, the cryptocurrency TAO is trading at $433, reflecting a rise of 18% in a week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

Tron

Tron

Image for article titled XRP, Mantra, Solana and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Flavio Coelho (Getty Images)

Founded by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun in 2017, the Tron (TRX) blockchain network aims to decentralize the internet. By hosting decentralized applications, also known as dApps, it intends to provide an alternative to the Ethereum blockchain network.

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency market is gaining momentum following Justin Sun’s $30 million investment in President-elect Donald Trump’s crypto project. Prior to this, Sun purchased a $6 million artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall.

Sun recently posted that Tron’s market cap has doubled since last year. 

Currently, Tron is trading at $0.25, an over 0.62% growth in a week.

Advertisement

7 / 7