Yext Inc. (YEXT) reports earnings

Yext Inc. (YEXT-2.04% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The filing reports total revenue of $420.957 million, a 4% increase from $404.322 million in the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by the acquisition of Hearsay Social, Inc., which contributed to the company's revenue.

Yext's cost of revenue increased to $96.364 million from $87.468 million, resulting in a gross profit of $324.593 million, compared to $316.854 million in the previous year.

Operating expenses totaled $357.041 million, up from $323.055 million the prior year. This increase was largely due to acquisition-related costs and higher general and administrative expenses.

The company reported a net loss of $27.948 million, compared to a net loss of $2.630 million in the previous year. The increase in net loss was attributed to acquisition-related costs and increased operating expenses.

Yext's annual recurring revenue (ARR) for direct customers was $368.201 million, a 17% increase from $315.594 million in the previous year. ARR for third-party reseller customers was $74.461 million, a 3% decrease from $76.588 million.

The company's cash and cash equivalents were $123.133 million as of January 31, 2025, down from $210.184 million the previous year, primarily due to cash used in the acquisition of Hearsay.

Yext's credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank remains at $50 million, with $36.6 million available as of January 31, 2025.

The filing also details the company's share repurchase program, with $31.9 million remaining available for future repurchases as of January 31, 2025.

Yext's management discussed the impact of macroeconomic conditions, including foreign currency fluctuations and inflation, on its financial performance, noting that these factors may continue to affect future results.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Yext Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.