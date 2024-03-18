A.I.

YouTube will label AI-generated content, following Facebook and other social media giants

YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok now all require users to label AI-generated scenes that are realistic

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The YouTube logo is seen during an event in Los Angeles, California.
The YouTube logo is seen during an event in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Lucy Nicholson (Reuters)

YouTube is following Meta’s example and instituting a policy that requires its users to label AI-generated content. YouTube isn’t asking its creators to label everything that involves generative artificial intelligence, just “content that is altered or synthetic when it appears realistic or meaningful.”

Suggested Reading

Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here's when 10 favorite theme parks will open
OpenAI is making it easier to generate realistic photos
Market rally runs out of steam amid economic anxieties
Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Grab the kids and the sunscreen — here's when 10 favorite theme parks will open
OpenAI is making it easier to generate realistic photos
Market rally runs out of steam amid economic anxieties
Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The social media giant’s move to regulate its AI content amid the growing AI craze comes just a month after Meta announced a similar policy for Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. But while Meta is already taking measures to crack down on users who don’t follow its AI rules, YouTube is relying on the honor system — for now.

Advertisement

Related Content

Explicit AI girlfriend chatbot ads are flooding Facebook and Instagram
Meta will use actors' voices for its AI chatbot

Related Content

Explicit AI girlfriend chatbot ads are flooding Facebook and Instagram
Meta will use actors' voices for its AI chatbot

“And while we want to give our community time to adjust to the new process and features, in the future we’ll look at enforcement measures for creators who consistently choose not to disclose this information,” the company said in a blog post Monday.

Advertisement

YouTube gave users specific examples of AI content to label

The platform owned by Google parent Alphabet gave a long (but not exhaustive) list of specific examples of content that will require labels.

Advertisement

🌊 Surf-fake: AI-generated footage of a surfer in Maui used for a promotional travel video.

🌪️ Unnatural disaster: A realistic image of a tornado that didn’t actually happen moving toward a real city.

Advertisement

🚓 Car chase forgery: A synthetically-generated video of a famous car chase scene in a movie showing a celebrity who wasn’t in the original film.

🏥 Inhospitable hospital hoax: AI-generated images of hospital workers refusing sick or wounded patients.

Advertisement

AI-labeling policies in social media: TBD

Meta and YouTube parent Alphabet are also part of a group of tech companies that signed a pact last month to combat AI-generated misinformation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Still, Google, Meta, and TikTok are the only companies with AI guidelines for their social media platforms. Elon Musk’s X (which where deepfakes of Taylor Swift proliferated in January) has provisions for labeling deceitful images and audio, but none explicitly mention AI. Snapchat parent Snap did not immediately respond to a request for information Monday about whether it has plans to implement an AI labeling policy.