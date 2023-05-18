Advertisement

What’s next for the Nintendo Switch?

Speculation is rife that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was originally slated for a 2022 release, is among the last few big first-party titles to come to the console. But in an investor Q&A last month, Nintendo representative director and president Shuntaro Furukawa reassured more new titles were coming.

Advertisement

Separately, Nintendo is apparently working on the next-gen Switch 2.

Related stories

🔎 Everything you need to know about the Switch, Nintendo’s unique new video game console

Advertisement

🎢 Universal Studios Hollywood is opening the first Nintendo-themed park outside of Japan

🏎️ Nintendo scores a legal victory over alleged Mario Kart impersonators

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast, and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.