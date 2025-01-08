Pharma

Zepbound can now be covered by Medicare

The change comes after the drug was approved for use in treating sleep apnea in obese adults

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An Eli Lilly &amp; Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
An Eli Lilly & Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
In This Story
LLY+1.44%NVO+5.91%

El Lilly’s (LLY+1.44%) blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound is now eligible for Medicare coverage. The news could significantly expand access to the popular, yet costly treatment.

Suggested Reading

Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft can 'breathe a huge sigh of relief' after Trump's China tariff exemptions
Apple's 'complete disaster,' Microsoft's tariff uncertainty, and Amazon's vibe: Tech news roundup
Tesla's moment of truth, Trump Media stock spikes, and Warren Buffett wins again: Markets news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft can 'breathe a huge sigh of relief' after Trump's China tariff exemptions
Apple's 'complete disaster,' Microsoft's tariff uncertainty, and Amazon's vibe: Tech news roundup
Tesla's moment of truth, Trump Media stock spikes, and Warren Buffett wins again: Markets news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“With the recent change in the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approved use for Zepbound (tirzepatide) to treat obstructive sleep apnea, current Medicare Part D and Medicaid coverage rules apply,” a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) spokesperson told Quartz on Wednesday in an emailed statement.

Advertisement

Related Content

Eli Lilly was hoping weight loss drug demand would be even bigger
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are tackling heart health next

Related Content

Eli Lilly was hoping weight loss drug demand would be even bigger
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are tackling heart health next

The spokesperson added that Medicare Part D plans may add drugs to their formularies at any time during the plan year.

Advertisement

CMS rules prohibit coverage of weight-loss drugs for the sole use of losing weight, but guidance issued last March allows for anti-obesity medications approved “for an additional medically accepted indication” to be considered for coverage under that specific use.

Advertisement

Zepbound met that new criteria last month after the FDA approved it as the first prescription medication to address moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults with obesity.

It now joins its rival, Novo Nordisk’s (NVO+5.91%) Wegovy, in gaining Medicare coverage. Wegovy, which contains the same active ingredient as Ozempic, became eligible after U.S. regulators expanded its approved use to include reducing heart risks in adults who are obese or overweight.

Advertisement

The newly expanded coverage could help many patients, as insurers have
been hesitant to cover these medications due to their high initial costs and uncertainty about long-term savings. Zepbound costs $1,086.37 per month without insurance.

The Biden-Harris administration proposed a new rule in November that would expand coverage of the anti-obesity medications for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

Advertisement

The proposal must still undergo the formal rule-making process, which could take several months, and would require endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump.

This complicates the issue since Trump has named Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Advertisement

Kennedy has criticized the growing use of weight loss drugs. Instead, he has repeatedly promoted healthy eating as a solution to the country’s obesity epidemic.