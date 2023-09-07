Make business better.™️
Zumiez: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $194.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $211 million to $216 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $278.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUMZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUMZ