Lifestyle

The 19 richest households in America added $1 trillion in wealth last year

The richest people in the U.S. control a record amount of the country's total wealth

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The 19 richest households in America added $1 trillion in wealth last year
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)
In This Story
NWSA

A stunning $1 trillion in wealth was created for America’s richest families in 2024, according to a new analysis.

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's DOGE detour, tariffs, and more: Tesla earnings takeaways
Eli Lilly is stepping up its fight against copycat weight loss drugs
Intel could make massive cuts to its workforce. The stock rises 5%
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk's DOGE detour, tariffs, and more: Tesla earnings takeaways
Eli Lilly is stepping up its fight against copycat weight loss drugs
Intel could make massive cuts to its workforce. The stock rises 5%
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Gabriel Zucman, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley and the Paris School of Economics, analyzed the massive increase in wealth and shared the data with The Wall Street Journal. He found that the richest people in the U.S. control a record amount of the country’s total wealth — and that their share of that wealth is accelerating like never before.

Advertisement

Related Content

Mark Zuckerberg just passed Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest person
The 3 states with the most billionaires — and 3 that have none

Related Content

Mark Zuckerberg just passed Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest person
The 3 states with the most billionaires — and 3 that have none

According to the analysis, it took more than 40 years for the top 0.00001% of Americans to grow their share of the total wealth from 0.1% in 1982 to 1.2% in 2023

Advertisement

But in 2024, that 0.00001% — or 19 households — saw its share of the total wealth increase to 1.8%. Total U.S. household wealth in 2024 was around $148 trillion, according to Zucman.

Advertisement

“You see this gradual rise and then, very recently, dramatic acceleration in the rise of the share of wealth owned by the truly superwealthy,” he told the Journal.

The 19 households include some familiar names, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Stephen Schwarzman, and Warren Buffett. Their growing share of the country’s total wealth comes as the U.S. has seen a record number of billionaires.

Advertisement

Forbes released its 2025 World Billionaires List earlier this month, finding more than 3,000 billionaires who have a collective $16 trillion — at minimum — making it their biggest and richest class of billionaires ever.