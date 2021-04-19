Skip to navigationSkip to content
MAKE YOURSELF SCARCE

The complete guide to NFTs

An NFT art gallery in New York City.
REUTERS/Dan Fastenberg
An NFT art gallery in New York City.
From our Obsession
How we spend
Consumers' preferences, priorities, and values are reshaping industries.
  • Quartz Staff
By Quartz Staff

Table of contents

I. What is an NFT?
II. A short history of NFTs
III. How to make an NFT (we tried it)
IV. Where to buy and sell NFTs
V. 30 second case study: NFT art
VI. 30 second case study: NFTs in fashion
VII. The carbon footprint of NFTs
VIII. NFT reading list

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are having a moment. They’re making headlines in art, sports, fashion, and video games and they’re attracting increased interest from investors. But what is an NFT, really, and why do people buy them? If you work in media, or art, or sports, or law do you really need to care? We’ve been covering the explosion of NFTs and in this guide we’ve collected all our coverage as well as the best outside resources to help you understand what’s real and what’s hype. Grab your private key and get your metadata ready, we’re diving into NFTs.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。