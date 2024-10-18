Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
5 food chains offering Halloween deals

Dunkin', Burger King, Sonic, and others are offering limited-time promotions

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 5 food chains offering Halloween deals
Image: VIEW press (Getty Images)

The spooky season is in full swing, and as Halloween approaches, restaurant chains are rolling out a bunch of holiday-themed offerings to encourage customers to spend not just on costumes, candy, and pumpkins.

Many eateries have already launched eye-catching menu items that capture the essence of Halloween, a holiday (often associated with death) marking the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

With consumers poised to spend big this holiday season, restaurants are looking to enhance their dining experience with exclusive seasonal items. This year, customers can expect to see special beverages, eerie desserts, and purple-bun burgers. As the countdown to Halloween continues, these festive offerings could create a lasting impact for customers and chains alike.

We’ve compiled a list of some diners offering spooky-themed items. Let’s take a look — and happy eating!

Dunkin’

Dunkin’

Image for article titled 5 food chains offering Halloween deals
Image: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

Dunkin’ is offering a Potion Macchiato as part of its Halloween lineup, which includes a spooky Spider Specialty Donut and a Halloween Munchkins bucket filled with chocolate-covered donut holes and topped with orange sprinkles.

Sonic

Sonic

Image for article titled 5 food chains offering Halloween deals
Image: Education Images (Getty Images)

Sonic is offering a Witch’s Brew Slush Float for $4. The Halloween-inspired drink has a caramel-apple flavor — it combines green apple slush with salted caramel bubbles and tops that with creamy soft serve. The beverage is only available until Nov. 3.

Burger King

Burger King

Image for article titled 5 food chains offering Halloween deals
Image: Burger King

Burger King (QSR) has introduced The Addams Family Menu, featuring Wednesday’s Whoppers, Thing’s Rings, Gomez’s Churro Fries, and Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake. The limited-time items are available while supplies last.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s

Image for article titled 5 food chains offering Halloween deals
Image: Roberto Machado Noa (Getty Images)

Applebee’s (DIN) is offering a “Dollar Zombie” drink for $1, which features a mix of rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime and is garnished with a gummy brain. The chain is also offering $10 “Boo-zy Buckets” and new “Spooky Sips” while supplies last throughout October.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

Image for article titled 5 food chains offering Halloween deals
Image: VIEW press (Getty Images)

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Ghostbusters, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is offering a themed, limited-time collection of doughnuts: Cookies N’ Cream, Slimer, Ecto-Spinkled, and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Pull-Apart. The chain is also offering a new, green drink it has dubbed the Slimer’s Slime-ade. Guests in Halloween costumes can score a free Original Glazed doughnut on Oct. 31 at participating locations.

