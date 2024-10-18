5 food chains offering Halloween deals

The spooky season is in full swing, and as Halloween approaches, restaurant chains are rolling out a bunch of holiday-themed offerings to encourage customers to spend not just on costumes, candy, and pumpkins.



Many eateries have already launched eye-catching menu items that capture the essence of Halloween, a holiday (often associated with death) marking the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

With consumers poised to spend big this holiday season, restaurants are looking to enhance their dining experience with exclusive seasonal items. This year, customers can expect to see special beverages, eerie desserts, and purple-bun burgers. As the countdown to Halloween continues, these festive offerings could create a lasting impact for customers and chains alike.

We’ve compiled a list of some diners offering spooky-themed items. Let’s take a look — and happy eating!