Pizza Hut is taking aim at Domino's with a new 'personal pan' pop-up

Pizza Hut (YUM) wants to get personal. With a pop-up concept, that is.

On Oct. 16, the chain announced the introduction of a dining concept: the Personal Pan Pizza Hut. For a limited time, pizza lovers in New York City can reserve their own personal space to create a customized personal pan pizza, featuring a range of new toppings such as fresh diced garlic and caramelized onions.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 22 and 23 and aims to offer a unique dining experience while responding to changing consumer habits and recent challenges in the pizza industry. Guests will need to make a reservation to create their pizza — spots open on Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. ET and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We’re not just serving pizza — we’re reimagining how our guests can experience the Personal Pan Pizza,” said Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut’s U.S. chief marketing officer, in a statement.

As the fast-food market evolves, Pizza Hut’s initiative comes at a time when many pizza chains, including its competitor Domino’s, are adapting to declining sales and shifting preferences. Factors such as driver shortages and rising delivery prices have prompted customers to opt for in-store pickups, pushing brands to rethink their strategies.

The Personal Pan Pizza Hut looks to serve as a creative response to this trend, enticing customers with a personalized, interactive experience that reignites interest in their chain.



In September, Pizza Hut announced an initiative to help job applicants by printing résumés on pizza boxes. The company said it would deliver the customized boxes, along with fresh pizza, to employers in New York City — free of charge.

Earlier this month, Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner said on an earnings call that the chain was “winning” the pizza wars. When asked what rivals such as Pizza Hut were doing to “keep up,” he noted he was unsure of their plans but emphasized the need to focus on value.