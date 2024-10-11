Domino's is dishing out fighting words to its rivals

Domino’s says it’s winning the biggest slice of the pizza wars — and its rivals need to step up their game.



How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

“We’re at the pizza wars right now, and clearly, we are winning that,” Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner told investors during the company’s earnings call in October.

Advertisement

To “keep up” with Domino’s, competitors must “continue to lean into value,” he emphasized, noting that understanding and matching Domino’s approach is critical for any challenger.

Advertisement

“I’m not sure what they’re doing,” Weiner said. “Obviously, we don’t have their plans. But I know what we’re doing. And if they want to match us, they’re going to have to continue to do that.”

Advertisement

In September, Pizza Hut (YUM+0.62% ) launched an initiative to help job seekers by printing résumés on pizza boxes to make them “hard to ignore.” The chain said it would deliver the customized boxes, along with fresh pizza, to employers in New York City for free.

Domino’s has captured nearly 42% of sales among pizza chains nationwide, a Bloomberg study found. Pizza Hut, part of Yum! Brands, holds 23% of the market share, while Papa John’s accounts for 22%. Little Caesars, a privately owned chain, has captured 13%.

Advertisement

Weiner pointed out that leading players in other industries often command twice Domino’s share, suggesting significant growth potential for the company. Since 2015, Domino’s has expanded its footprint by roughly 1,750 new locations, whereas many of the chain’s top competitors have seen their store counts decline, he said. In the most recent quarter, Domino’s added 24 new restaurants, bringing its U.S. store total to 6,930.

Looking ahead, Weiner said the chain’s fourth-quarter strategy will focus on delivering what customers are demanding: “more.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Domino’s announced it would revive its “Emergency Pizza” promotion to boost sales. To entice customers, the company has also introduced a range of items, such as macaroni and cheese, pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread, and New York–style pizza.

In June, Weiner noted Domino’s is leveraging AI to enhance its delivery operations and optimize the pizza-making process, enabling the chain to better anticipate customer order patterns.