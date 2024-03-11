All the 2024 Oscar winners

After enduring the pandemic and a pair of industry-stopping strikes, Hollywood seemed extra jazzed about celebrating itself at this year’s Oscars. While there weren’t a ton of genre movies on the ballot — truly, last year’s Everything Everywhere All at Once sweep still feels rather validating — a few did find their way to the podium.
Most notably it was Poor Things leading the charge for genre, including a Best Lead Actress win for Emma Stone for her portrayal of Bella Baxter — arguably only rivalled by Oppenheimer, which took home the trio of big wins in Best Lead Actor, Best Director, and Best Picture. Barbie, amid a sea of discourse after nominees were initially announced earlier this year about perceived snubs, home only one win for original song out of its slate of nominations.
Here are all the winners (plus their fellow nominees) from the 2024 Academy Awards. And may we just say, if Best Visual Effects winner Godzilla Minus One does get a sequel, we hope it makes it into more categories than its Best Picture-worthy predecessor.
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Winner: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Winner: Da’vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Winner: The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short Film
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- Winner: “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko”
Best Costume Design
- Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)
- Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)
- Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)
- Winner: Poor Things (Holly Waddington)
Best Live-Action Short
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- Winner: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Winner: Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best Original Score
- American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
- Winner: Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
- Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
- Oppenheimer
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Winner: American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)
- Barbie (Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig)
- Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)
- Poor Things (Tony McNamara)
- The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)
Best Original Screenplay
- Winner: Anatomy of a Fall (Arthur Harari & Justine Triet)
- The Holdovers (David Hemingson)
- Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)
- May December (Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)
- Past Lives (Celine Song)
Best Cinematography
- El Conde (Edward Lachman)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
- Winner: Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
- Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short Film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- Winner: The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai & Wài Pó
Best Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best International Feature Film
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teacher’s Lounge
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song
- “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
- “I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
- “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Winner: “What Was I Made For” (Barbie)
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Winner: Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Winner: Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
- Napoleon
Best Lead Actor
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Winner: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Lead Actress
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Director
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Martin Scorcese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Winner: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Johanathan Glazer (Zone of Interest)
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest