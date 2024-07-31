Ford gave the 2025 Maverick a facelift and finally lets you get an all-wheel-drive hybrid

In This Story F

Ford heard the cries of its compact unibody truck buyers. The refreshed Maverick pickup now comes with the option of pairing Ford’s beefy 2.5-liter hybrid engine with all-wheel drive Maverick. Our problems are over!

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

The Maverick has been a big success for Ford. Last year, the Blue Oval sold 94,000 Mavericks, more than half of which were hybrids. The company has already moved 77,000 Mavericks this year. Ford found most customers aren’t even previous truck buyers before they pick up a Maverick, reinforcing Ford’s talking point of it being a competitor to compact sedans and crossovers. It truly is the gateway drug to tailgates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That 2.5-liter hybrid engine produces 191 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque, and it’s mated to a electronic CVT. With the tow package the Maverick can haul 4,000 pounds behind it and 1,500 pounds in the bed, or 1,400 pounds if the Maverick is all-wheel drive. The 2.0 EcoBoost engine is also still available, with 238 hp and 275 lb-ft, an 8-speed transmission and the same towing capability as the hybrid. Front-wheel drive remains standard for the hybrid, but the EcoBoost is now AWD-only.



Advertisement

You can get your Maverick blacked-out from the dealership with a new Black Package, which includes a black roof, black 19-inch wheels and other black trim pieces. There are all sort of little styling updates to the 2025 Maverick, like new L-shaped headlights, different bumper designs and silver pieces for a more upscale look on the XLT and Lariat. Shiny is still for the higher trim-havers, it seems. And you can now get it in green!

Advertisement

Inside the Maverick gets a tech update as well, with a (you guessed it!) larger 13.2-inch display to replace the old 8-inch one. It’ll be useful for towing with Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist features, which are standard on the higher trims, and a 360-degree camera system is now available on upper trims. The Maverick also can be had with a suite of Level 2 automated driving features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centering. The Tremor gets this neat interior that is speckled with orange in a manner that reminds you of kicked-up mud or a leaky spray paint can.



Advertisement

With a starting price of $27,890 (including $1,595 for destination) the updated Maverick more expensive than last year’s model, but it’s still the cheapest truck out there — that is, if you can find one without a significant dealer markup. Pricing for the higher trims have yet to be announced. There’s the familiar XL, XLT and Lariat models, and the off-road Tremor package now tops the Maverick line up as its own trim level.

Ford says the 2025 Mavericks will be available to order starting August 1, and are expected to hit dealer lots in late 2024. Also joining the Maverick lineup is the new Lobo, a street-performance model inspired by a SEMA show car.

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.