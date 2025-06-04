News

Trump sons disavow Trump-linked memecoin wallet

Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. say they aren't involved with a new Trump-branded crypto wallet

By
Michael Barclay
Image for article titled Trump sons disavow Trump-linked memecoin wallet
Even Donald Trump’s sons are finding their family’s crypto business a bit cryptic.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is ‘motivated by fear and guilt,’ biographer says
Weak private sector jobs report has Trump fuming at Powell to lower interest rates
Wells Fargo's handcuffs are off as Fed lifts asset cap imposed in 2018
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Both Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. denied any involvement in a Trump-branded crypto wallet launched this week by Magic Eden, an NFT marketplace that teamed up with GetTrumpMemes.com, the company behind the $TRUMP memecoin. GetTrumpMemes.com is owned by Fight Fight Fight LLC, a subdivision of CIC Digital that sells Trump-branded cologne and gold sneakers; both own 80% of the $TRUMP token supply.

Related Content

Trump's control over Truth Social could weaken as new shares are issued
Trump memecoin investors enjoy a $148 million dinner with the president — and with protests

Confused? That’s understandable. So are Eric and Don Jr., who were publicly baffled by the existence of an Official $TRUMP Wallet that has an arm’s-length relationship with an actual Trump company. The wallet claims to be the “first and only crypto wallet for true Trump fans.”

Both Eric and Don Jr. posted on X that they know “nothing about it” and warned Magic Eden to be “extremely careful” using the Trump name in a project “that has not been approved and is unknown to anyone in our organization.”

Even the youngest Trump progeny, 19-year-old Barron, was motivated to make his debut tweet on X just to say he had “zero involvement” with the wallet.

Don Jr. claims the Trump Organization’s highly controversial World Liberty Financial, the existence of which almost scuttled Trump’s GENIUS Act in Congress, “will be launching our official wallet soon.”

Magic Eden CEO Jack Lu has not yet made a public comment since the Trumps spoke up.