Why people lose housing

It is said that homelessness can happen to anyone, and it is especially true in times of increased prices and financial hardship. Even with employment, housing is not a guarantee with rising rents and the lack of affordable housing.

The top economic reason for losing housing for those surveyed was lost or reduced income, with leaseholders hit harder than non-leaseholders. Leaseholders are defined as those paying a rent or a mortgage while non-leaseholders may have been housed through other means like couch-surfing or staying with relatives. Of those with leases, 35% cited lost or reduced income as the main reason why they became homeless. Increased housing costs or housing costs that were too high was a reason for becoming homeless for 26% of leaseholders and 16% of those without leases.

Costs for everything else also contributed to not being able to pay rents or mortgages. Of those paying rent or a mortgage, 14% said their non-housing costs increased that led to homelessness. Higher non-housing costs affected 7% of non-leaseholders. The state of California is considered to be one of the most expensive in the US, where minimum-wage earners would have to work 90-hour work weeks in order to afford a one-bedroom apartment.

