Workers most likely to change employers or work more jobs

Workers who said they are most likely to change employers include those who feel overworked, struggle to pay the bills every month, and members of Gen Z. The survey cites purpose, company culture, and inclusion as key elements to retain employees. About half of those surveyed said they cannot truly be themselves in their current workplace.

One in five workers now work multiple jobs, with 69% doing so because they need additional income. The share of workers with multiple jobs is also higher among Gen Z and ethnic minorities, making up 30% and 28% of the workers with multiple jobs respectively. Secondary jobs are mostly part-time work, followed by freelancing.

