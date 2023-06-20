Advertisement
Cities where luxury living has gotten way more expensive

With a 22% spike, Miami saw the largest increase in living costs over the past year, climbing from 18th in the 2022 ranking to 10th. Dubai rose from 14th to seventh place, while Jakarta went from 19th to 12th. New York also saw a jump, moving from the 11th to the fifth most expensive city.

The biggest price increases were for sought-after, premium consumables such as wine and whiskey, as well as luxury cars and hospitality services, Julius Baer notes in a statement. As demand for travel and entertainment surges post-pandemic, the costs of goods and services like hotel suites, flights, and fine dining have risen. According to the report, this is largely thanks to higher energy, raw materials, and staffing costs, compounded by inflation, supply chain disruptions, and currency fluctuations.

