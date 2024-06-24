Money & Markets

401(k) balances soared last year — but they’re nowhere near what Americans need to retire comfortably

Vanguard found the median account balance was up 29%, to $35,286

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Retirement savings
Photo: ArLawKa AungTun (Getty Images)

Americans are storing away more than ever for retirement, but they’re fighting an uphill battle as a comfortable retirement seems further and further out of reach.

Suggested Reading

The 10 least stressed states in America
Trump's new tariffs, the Fed's Powell speaks, and jobs numbers: What to watch in the markets this week
BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 10 least stressed states in America
Trump's new tariffs, the Fed's Powell speaks, and jobs numbers: What to watch in the markets this week
BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In 2023, the median account balance for Vanguard participants was $35,286 — a 29% increase from a 2022 dropoff, according to Vanguard Group’s annual How America Saves report, published Monday. The average account balance was $134,128, up 19% from a year earlier. The investment advisor attributed the sizable year-over-year jump to a significant rise in both contributions, as well as in the equity and bond markets.

Advertisement

Related Content

There are more 401(k) millionaires than ever, Fidelity says
The number of 401(k) millionaires has hit a record, Fidelity says

Related Content

There are more 401(k) millionaires than ever, Fidelity says
The number of 401(k) millionaires has hit a record, Fidelity says
Advertisement

The wide divergence between the median and the average balance is driven by a small number of very large accounts that significantly boosted the average, Vanguard said.

Advertisement

While both the average and median balances show significant growth from 2022, the figures fall far short of what Americans say they need to retire comfortably. The so-called “magic number” — how much U.S. adults believe that they’ll need for retirementhit $1.46 million, Northwestern Mutual found. That number has grown more than 53% from $951,000 in 2020.

Read more: The number of 401(k) millionaires has hit a record, Fidelity says

Despite inflation worries and overall downbeat consumer pessimism marking much of 2023, both plan participation and participant saving rates reached all-time highs last year, the Vanguard report found.

Advertisement

When looking at all employees in Vanguard-administered plans as if they were in a single plan, which the firm refers to as the participant-weighted participation rate, 82% of employees were enrolled in their employers’ voluntary saving program last year. That figure has grown five percentage points in the past decade.

At the same time, a whopping 43% of plan participants increased their rate of contributions, either through an automatic increase feature or by their own hand.

Advertisement

Vanguard plan participants contributed a record average of 11.7% of their salary into plans, combining employee contributions and employer matches. This maintained the record high set in 2022 and represents a 0.4 percentage point increase from 2019. Employees alone contributed an estimated average of 7.4%.