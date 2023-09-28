5 ways leaders can use stories to build trust with employees

I grew up as an outsider, navigating racial, religious, and political discrimination within my hometown. These experiences put me up close and personal with bias and where it comes from. As I would hear folks parrot the stereotypes they learned from stories they peeped on TV, books, podcasts, and educational institutions, I discovered our deepest beliefs begin with how our narrative intelligence is molded.



Narrative intelligence is the ability to create patterns and attach meaning to what’s happening in the world around us through stories. Think of your most loving and trusted relationships—you are a keeper of their stories, and they are a keeper of yours. The closeness you’ve created with those individuals unfolded over the gift of story sharing and disclosure, creating a new narrative of meaning and importance within your relationships. Storytelling is the oldest form of communication and has incredible power in how we adopt ideas and build relationships.

Nerding out on narrative intelligence

When we hear a story, the neural activity in our brains increases fivefold. This incredible feature of storytelling is the result of two cognitive processes. First, narrative transportation—a phenomenon studied and coined by researchers T.C. Brock and M.C. Green, immerses you into a story. Your brain creates visuals from the story being told, your senses and emotions fire, and your values and beliefs shift with the narrative. Essentially, you adopt the themes and values of that story as your own. This process creates trust with the storyteller.

The second process, neural coupling, causes the neurons in your brain to fire in the same ways as the storyteller, creating a connection and even more trust with the storyteller. When we hear an emotionally compelling story, more of our brains become engaged, triggering empathy, improving our memory and recall, and releasing the cuddle hormone oxytocin. Our brains live on and crave stories because they feel good and simultaneously engage so many of our senses.

Storytelling to improve leadership

Leadership is storytelling with a goal. Stories are far more effective for persuasion because people are psychologically numb to numbers alone. Stories provide the emotional connection necessary to make abstract concepts personal and influential.

Trust building through story has massive impacts on behavior and leading people to take action. Numerous social impact studies showcase this effect of story on behavior—from the impact of the novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin on abolitionist movements and the institution of slavery to children who watch Sesame Street averaging 11% higher in educational attainment, to millions of rice farmers being influenced to use less pesticides on crops through a 104 episode installment soap opera. Story is the fastest way to build trust and move people to action.

I help leaders within organizations adopt new stories and practices on power and leadership to create better equity and innovation within their workplace relationships. Leaders with the most disengagement and distrust also have poor practices around narrative intelligence. There’s no shared vision of why the organization exists, how its goals benefit the individual employees or a narrative on why their daily actions matter.

Key practices for improving your narrative intelligence

To improve your trust-building with narrative intelligence, here are five essential practices you can begin using today:

Become conscious of social and cultural narratives that shape yours and others’ lived experiences: Race, class, sexuality, gender, religion, nationality, and so many other identities are deeply shaped through historical and political stories. Bias and misunderstanding are caused by holding stereotyped and misinformed narratives about different identities. To be able to communicate with, build trust, and lead people not like yourself, you have to understand these narratives, where they show up, what impacts they have, and how you participate in them. One way to do this is to incorporate articles and books with a broader and more accurate depiction of history and how these social issues were shaped. This list Self-reflect on your personal and organizational narratives: Document your pivotal and changing moments as a professional and in your personal life. Process the who, what, when, where, and why of these experiences. Examine the beliefs and narratives you hold around your own abilities and how they show up in the stories you believe about your leadership capabilities. By identifying false narratives that create limiting beliefs about your leadership style, you can begin to make more conscious, empowering choices and decisions. You can inspire those around you with a more precise conviction of a vision. To start this self-reflection journey, sit in a quiet space and write for five minutes on the following prompt: What is my relationship to power? What power do I have with the various identities I hold? How do I express that power daily through what I say, what I do, and what I believe I am entitled to? Perform a story audit: You are an extension of the stories you expose yourself to. Hearing stories and perspectives different from yours will improve your divergent thinking Practice and collaborate: Construct metaphors, examples, and narrative journeys in your communications and share them orally or in written form with your intended audience and peers for feedback. Rinse and repeat. Practicing a skill improves your confidence, clarifies what emotionally resonates and moves people, and gives you new insights into how to better construct stories in this collaborative process. Match stories with action: A great narrative only works to build trust if it’s based in truth and not lies. A story that is meant to sell a vision should be matched with actions that support the vision and follow through on promises made to the individuals to whom the story is being told. Otherwise, trust is broken, and the story is being weaponized to manipulate and not inspire equitable outcomes.

There is growing uncertainty and anxiety churning with the many changes and issues we face as individuals and as a collective. We need great leaders and their ideas to be at the forefront of this massive societal change. Leaders who tap into their narrative intelligence to bring critical visibility and buy-in for their ideas to build the healthy relationships necessary to put their status-quo-breaking ideas into action.