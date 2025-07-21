For a growing number of Gen Z workers, college hasn’t turned out to be the career launchpad it was promised to be.

According to Resume Genius' 2025 Gen Z Career Prospects Report, nearly 1 in 4 Gen Z employees (23%) say they regret going to college. Nearly 1 in 5 (19%) say their degree didn’t help them in their career at all. While most Gen Z workers have pursued higher education, many are questioning whether it was the right move — or if it paid off at all.

It turns out the value of a degree depends a lot on what you studied. STEM and healthcare grads reported the biggest career boost from their education, with 87% saying their degree helped them professionally. But for those who majored in the arts, humanities, or social sciences, that number drops to just 51%.

If they could do it all over again, many Gen Z workers say they’d take a different path. Some would pick a more lucrative field like tech or finance. Others would skip the pricey degree and go for a trade, a cheaper school, or even start their own business.

That said, not everyone’s second-guessing. About a third (32%) say they’re happy with their education path — and satisfaction climbs the higher the degree. Master’s degree holders were the most content overall, though they also expressed more regret about not choosing a more affordable school.

The side hustle generation One trend that stands out in the report? Gen Zers aren't dedicating themselves to just one job. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they have a side hustle in addition to their full-time gig, and another 25% are thinking about starting one. Whether it’s to make ends meet, pursue a passion, or build something for the future, side hustles are now a big part of Gen Z’s career playbook.

Interestingly, side hustles are more common among Gen Z workers with less formal education. Nearly two-thirds of associate degree holders said they’re juggling a side hustle, compared to just over half of bachelor’s and master’s degree holders.

What Gen Z really wants from work When it comes to career goals, Gen Z isn’t chasing prestige or job titles — they’re looking for balance. In fact, 91% say work-life balance is “important” or “very important” to their success. Job security and a decent paycheck also top the list, while traditional status markers like working at a big-name company or climbing the corporate ladder rank much lower.

This shift in priorities is reshaping how Gen Z approaches work — and what they expect from employers. For this generation, it’s not just about the degree or the title — it’s about flexibility, fulfillment, and forging a career on their own terms.