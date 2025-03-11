AA Mission Acquisition Corp. Class A (AAM) reports earnings

In This Story AAM 0.00%

AA Mission Acquisition Corp. Class A (AAM0.00% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company completed its initial public offering on August 2, 2024, raising $300 million through the sale of 30 million units at $10 per unit. An additional $45 million was raised through the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.

Simultaneously with the IPO, the company completed a private placement of 849,000 units to its sponsor, generating $8.49 million in gross proceeds.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had cash of $417,897 and investments held in a trust account totaling $353,339,173.

The company has not yet selected a target for its initial business combination and has not generated any operating revenues to date.

The company has until August 2, 2026, to complete a business combination, or it will cease operations and redeem its public shares.

The company's management team and board of directors have significant ties to the People's Republic of China, which presents legal and operational risks, including potential regulatory actions by the Chinese government.

The company is subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and will continue to file periodic reports with the SEC.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the AA Mission Acquisition Corp. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.