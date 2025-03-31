Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) reports earnings

In This Story ANF -0.32%

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF-0.32% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

The filing reports net sales of $4.95 billion, a 16% increase from the previous year, with comparable sales growth of 17%. The Americas segment contributed $4.03 billion to net sales, while EMEA and APAC segments reported $770.5 million and $150.6 million, respectively.

Operating income for the year was $740.8 million, representing a 15.0% operating margin, up from 11.3% in the prior year. This increase was driven by reduced promotional activity and improved cost management.

Net income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch was $566.2 million, or $10.69 per diluted share, compared to $328.1 million, or $6.22 per diluted share, in the previous year.

The company ended the fiscal year with $772.7 million in cash and equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $500 million senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility.

Abercrombie & Fitch opened 65 new stores and closed 41 during the fiscal year, resulting in a total of 789 retail stores as of February 1, 2025. The company continues to focus on aligning store square footage with digital penetration.

The filing outlines the company's strategic priorities under the Always Forward Plan, which include executing focused growth plans, accelerating digital transformation, and maintaining financial discipline.

Abercrombie & Fitch also reported on its supply chain finance program, with $88.4 million in confirmed obligations outstanding at the end of the fiscal year.

The company disclosed various risk factors, including macroeconomic conditions, competition, and potential impacts from geopolitical events and regulatory changes.

Abercrombie & Fitch continues to invest in its digital and omnichannel capabilities, with significant capital expenditures directed towards technology and store experiences.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Abercrombie & Fitch Company annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.