Abercrombie & Fitch stock nosedives 17% as the CEO warns of what's next

Despite a positive second-quarter earnings report, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) stock took a more than 17% dive Wednesday after the CEO warned of an “increasingly uncertain environment.”



Abercrombie said in its Wednesday earnings report that it brought in $1.13 billion in revenue, exceeding analysts’ $1.1 billion forecast. It also reported a $2.50 per share profit, above the $2.22 that Wall Street predicted. But CEO Fran Horowitz worried investors when she said the rest of the year might prove more challenging.

“We delivered a strong first half of the year, and we are increasing our full-year outlook. Although we continue to operate in an increasingly uncertain environment, we remain steadfast in executing our global playbook and maintaining discipline over inventory and expenses,” Horowitz said, according to CNBC.

Horowitz predicted that sales growth might slow as the year comes to an end and Abercrombie’s profitability will decline, Yahoo Finance reported.

The retailer placed its new 2024 sales forecast at $4.3 billion, below the previous $4.8 billion that analysts hoped to see. The company also predicted a 14.5% profit margin, down a percentage point from its second quarter, Yahoo said.

Abercrombie shares almost quadrupled in 2023 and surged 89% before the Wednesday report.

“While the market may have been looking for a stronger guidance lift for the year, given momentum across the business, we see a beat and raise as impressive given a moderating top line outlook in response to a choppy macro environment across many of Abercrombie’s specialty retail peers,” Dana Telsey, an analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, told Reuters.