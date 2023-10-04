Accolade: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $96.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $97 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $414 million.

Accolade shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.80, a decrease of 26% in the last 12 months.

