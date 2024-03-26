Adobe has a bunch of new AI tools — and a Microsoft partnership

LAS VEGAS — The design software giant Adobe unveiled a dozen new generative AI tools and capabilities Tuesday, and also revealed a partnership with Microsoft to expand the audience for its AI offerings. The moves, announced at Adobe’s conference in Las Vegas, signal the company’s aggressive push to integrate generative AI across its product portfolio.

Among the announcements was GenStudio, an app that lets users create content with generative AI, manage brand assets like logos, track campaign performance, and streamline workflows all in one place — instead of jumping between multiple software tools. Adobe also introduced a new generative AI assistant that can do things like answer technical questions, automate tasks, and simulate outcomes for business customers.



And Adobe announced generative AI abilities for its content management system, which takes a single piece of marketing and quickly creates personalized variations for different customers at scale. Users will have a new way to analyze how well these AI-generated images and designs are performing with Adobe Content Analytics.



Many of Adobe’s announcements aimed to provide more control and consistency for generative AI image creation, addressing a common challenge where the results can be hit-or-miss. A new feature for Adobe Firefly, its generative AI model, called Structure Reference gives users more control in tweaking a generated image by giving it a reference image to match or iterate on. Custom models is a tool that will let users train Firefly on their own images and design assets so that AI-generated content follows brand rules.



Adobe and Microsoft shared their plans Tuesday to enhance Microsoft 365 with Adobe Experience Cloud features. The collaboration aims to help marketers work more smoothly by directly integrating marketing insights and workflows from Adobe and Microsoft applications into Microsoft’s Copilot AI for Microsoft 365. Microsoft has been on its own generative AI tear, announcing an investment with French AI startup Mistral last month on top of its reported $13 billion stake in OpenAI. Both deals are under scrutiny from government regulators in the United States and Europe.



Last year, Adobe launched its generative AI push with Adobe Firefly, a generative AI model the company says has been used to create digital designs and images 6.5 billion times. Adobe says it trained its generative AI on images from its Adobe Stock, openly licensed work, and public domain content. The company says it designed this approach to be safe for commercial use, an issue plaguing other art-generating AI companies.



What was not among the Adobe announcements was any video capabilities, leaving OpenAI and its recently announced text-to-video tool Sora without a major competitor. While only a limited number of users currently have access to the tool over fears of deepfakes and misinformation, OpenAI shared the tool with artists, who have called the results “surreal” and said it will open up “new lanes of artistry.”

