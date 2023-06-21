By the end of this month, the US Supreme Court is expected to strike down affirmative action, or the practice that allows private universities to consider the race of applicants when deciding whom to admit. But the effects of the ruling could be felt beyond the world of higher education—and ripple into the workplace.

As Quartz has pointed out before, once affirmative action has been overruled, the court could apply similar logic to diversity in the workplace (especially in hiring practices, which are most analogous to admissions). Subsequent rulings in the workplace could limit a company from saying it wants to promote more women in engineering positions, for example, or instituting guidelines like the Rooney Rule that ensure at least one minority is interviewed for any position.

Advertisement

But regardless of how the cases concerning affirmative action play out, it’s not time for companies to preemptively pull back on their diversity and inclusion initiatives, says Bonnie Levine, a practicing employment attorney specializing in workplace DEI and founder of Verse Legal. “Emphatically, the legal framework is not identical, and there are different legal standards that come into play,” she adds. Leaders shouldn’t be rash or reactive “by saying, ‘Okay, now diversity is dead,’” she adds.

An imperfect analogy, she suggests, is how the court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade relates to gay marriage. One ruling doesn’t have bearing on the other. “Of course, people are rightly concerned about where the trajectory is going,” she says. “But we don’t suddenly start assuming that that’s done.”

The end of affirmative action doesn’t mean the end of workplace diversity initiatives—yet

So how can workplaces plan for the future of their diversity and equity programs if affirmative action is overturned? Quartz spoke with Levine about where to start.

Know how and where the ruling applies. The two cases the court will rule on—one involving the University of North Carolina, and the other involving Harvard University—have different legal frameworks than workplace protections. They’ll apply to public schools (under the 14th Amendment, which guarantees “equal protection of the laws”) and most private universities (under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination at those that receive federal funding). Meanwhile, it’s Title VII that applies to the workplace, which guarantees “equal employment opportunity” at private companies and the US government.

Advertisement

Levine says that the legal infrastructure for higher ed and employment are different. That’s relevant when considering workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, which the cases won’t apply to.

Resist the urge to run on assumptions. It’s common-sense advice, Levine says, but worth underlining: Have lawyers read the ruling in full before imagining how it will apply to your company’s diversity initiatives. “You really do have to look at all the facts before you draw takeaways,” Levine says. “Looking at the opinion is the only way to know how much the reasoning from this decision will translate in the employment space.”

Double down on diversifying your recruitment pools. Though the legal protections are different, there is a direct relationship between education and employment: Access to top jobs. University administrators say ending affirmative action will change the demographic makeup of graduating classes, with far fewer Black and Hispanic students at the most selective schools. And that changes who gets access to high-paying industries like finance, law, and consulting, which historically recruit hiring classes from elite institutions.

Companies should take the change as an opportunity to reckon with their recruiting practices, Levine says. Exp and hiring efforts at universities with more diverse student bodies or those that serve specific groups (such as historically Black colleges and universities). Tap communities and professional organizations dedicated to underserved groups (say, Alpfa, AfroTech, or COOP Careers). Reexamine your hiring practices for inequities or implicit bias—and audit tech tools, too, which can bolster bias.

Advertisement

Stick to the value statements you’ve made already. “If private employers have taken a bold moral stance on something, and then they walk it back reactively, [it won’t] go well for them,” Levine says. Putting out ineffective DEI efforts—especially the kind that feels wishy-washy, performative, or, yes, reactive—can leave a company worse off than making no inclusion efforts at all. It can undermine morale, damage employees’ trust in their company, and make it harder to authentically recruit a representative team.

Companies can’t take back the values they’ve named. “If it becomes a little more complicated [for compliance], you figure out how to work within that,” Levine says. “Adjust with the same values that you’ve already stated.”

Alternately: Consider the court of public opinion. The law has been relieved of making companies accountable to their values, Levine adds, thanks to the rise of employee activism. “There’s a quicker way through so cial media—and through social movements [like] Black Lives Matter and Me Too—for workplaces to be impacted by what the public is asking for from corporations,” she says.

“I don’t think consciousness is going away,” Levine adds. And regardless of rulings, she says, employees and the public alike will notice when companies decide they’ll quit giving everyone a seat at the table.