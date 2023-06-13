Now and Then (The Beatles/John Lennon Demo) - with English Subtitles The Final Last Beatles song

Quotable: Yoko Ono’s thoughts on “Now and Then”

“I thought, this was a song which would release people from their sorrow of losing John. By listening to the song, they will eventually be able to release their sorrow and arrive at an understanding that, actually, John is not lost to them. . . Paul, George, and Ringo lost a great friend as well. If they sung this song from their hearts it would have helped many people around the world who felt the same.” —A quote from a 2005 Washington Post article about the unfinished demo songs

Advertisement

Fan-made Beatles AI covers are already all over YouTube

Enterprising fans have been applying AI to Beatles songs, breathing new life into old, sometimes unreleased tracks. A YouTuber named “Dae Lims” used the technology to “de-age” McCartney’s voice from his 2013 song “New,” and Lennon’s voice in the 1980 song “Grow Old With Me” to sound as if they were recorded during the height of the Beatles’ career. Both AI-altered songs, however, have been taken down due to copyright claims from Universal Music Group.

Advertisement

That hasn’t stopped others from following suit. Another YouTuber, John Winston Lennon, used AI on the unreleased song “Watching Rainbows,” which the Beatles recorded in 1969 during the Get Back sessions at Twickenham Studios. Previously, fans could only listen to bootleg tracks.

The Beatles - Watching Rainbows [AI]

Related stories

🎹 How The Beatles became a self-managing team

🎶 Spotify and Apple Music removed an AI-generated fake song by Drake and The Weeknd

Advertisement

💗 Parasocial relationships

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast, and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.