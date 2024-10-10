AMD is going after Nvidia with new AI chips

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD+2.02% ) announced new artificial intelligence chips to boost its rivalry with other chipmakers, including Nvidia (NVDA+0.54% ) .

The chipmaker launched its new Instinct MI325X accelerators and Ryzen AI PRO 300 series processors along with other leading-edge computing chips on Thursday at its Advancing AI conference in San Francisco.

“The data center and AI represent significant growth opportunities for AMD, and we are building strong momentum for our EPYC and AMD Instinct processors across a growing set of customers,” AMD chief executive Lisa Su said in a statement. With its new chips, AMD is “delivering leadership compute to power our customers’ most important and demanding workloads,” she added.

By 2028, AMD sees the market for data center AI accelerators reaching $500 billion, Su said, adding that the chipmaker is “committed to delivering open innovation at scale through our expanded silicon, software, network and cluster-level solutions.”

At Computex in June, Su announced AMD’s next-generation MI325X AI accelerator with improved “performance and memory capabilities for the most demanding AI” processing, which she said would be available in the fourth quarter. She also unveiled the Ryzen AI PRO 300 series which will be used for AI laptops, including Microsoft’s (MSFT+0.24% ) Copilot+ PCs.

Like rival Nvidia, Su said in June that AMD has “expanded our roadmap so it’s now on an annual cadence, that means a new product family every year.”

AMD expects to launch its next-generation Instinct MI350 series accelerators in the second half of 2025, the chipmaker said. Its Instinct MI400 Series accelerators are planned for 2026.

The company’s Instinct MI300X accelerators were launched in December, and are used by some of the world’s leading AI models from OpenAI, Meta (META-1.69% ) , and open-source models on Hugging Face.