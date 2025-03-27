Aifeex Nexus Acquisition Corporation (AIFE) reports earnings

In This Story AIFE 0.00%

Aifeex Nexus Acquisition Corporation (AIFE0.00% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

The company, a blank check company, was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Aifeex Nexus Acquisition Corporation completed its initial public offering on December 6, 2024, raising $86,250,000 through the sale of 8,625,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth of one Class A ordinary share upon the completion of an initial business combination.

Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the company completed a private placement of 244,250 units to its sponsor, generating additional proceeds of $2,442,500.

The company has invested the proceeds from the IPO and the private placement in a trust account, which will only be released upon the completion of an initial business combination.

As of December 31, 2024, Aifeex Nexus Acquisition Corporation reported cash of $533,006 and a working capital of $500,880.

The company has until March 6, 2026, to complete an initial business combination, with a possible extension to June 6, 2026, if certain conditions are met.

If the company does not complete an initial business combination by the deadline, it will redeem the public shares and liquidate the trust account.

The company reported a net loss of $85,311 for the period from inception to December 31, 2024, primarily due to formation and operating costs.

Aifeex Nexus Acquisition Corporation has not selected any specific initial business combination target but intends to target businesses with enterprise values greater than the net proceeds from the IPO and the private placement.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Aifeex Nexus Acquisition Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.