AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) reports earnings

In This Story AIM -3.41%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM-3.41% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing details AIM's focus on the research and development of therapeutics for various cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders. AIM's flagship products include Ampligen and Alferon N Injection, with Ampligen being developed for multiple indications such as pancreatic cancer and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The company reported a net loss of approximately $17.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease from the $29 million loss in 2023. This reduction was attributed to decreased general and administrative expenses and research and development costs.

Advertisement

AIM's liquidity is a concern, with a working capital deficit and stockholders' equity below NYSE American's continued listing requirements. The company is negotiating with creditors to alleviate its financial situation.

Advertisement

The filing outlines AIM's ongoing clinical trials, including those for pancreatic cancer and post-COVID conditions. The company is also exploring Ampligen's potential as an antiviral and its use as a vaccine adjuvant.

Advertisement

AIM has engaged in various agreements with research institutions and clinical research organizations to advance its clinical trials and product development.

The company acknowledges the risks associated with its operations, including the need for additional financing, regulatory approvals, and competition from other pharmaceutical companies.

Advertisement

AIM's management is focused on securing partnerships and funding to continue its research and development activities and to address its financial challenges.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.