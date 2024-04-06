How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The air fryer hoax, storing your car, and a cruise gone wrong: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the total solar eclipse means a lot of totally fake eclipse glasses.

Plus, the total solar eclipse means a lot of totally fake eclipse glasses.

Image for article titled The air fryer hoax, storing your car, and a cruise gone wrong: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Casezy idea (Shutterstock), Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Caltrans District 5, Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket (Getty Images), NASA/Connie Moore, Image: U-Stor Self Storage, Matt Harbicht (Getty Images), PhotoSongserm (Shutterstock), NASA/Gopalswamy
The air fryer is a hoax

Image for article titled The air fryer hoax, storing your car, and a cruise gone wrong: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Casezy idea (Shutterstock)

The air fryer is the hottest kitchen appliance in America right now. Many of us discovered them during the pandemic, as recipes went viral on social media claiming you could fry without the oily mess. This brilliant new device seemingly popped up out of nowhere, or did it? The idea that air frying is a new cooking technique is a myth. Your air fryer is just a little convection oven with a fan system that really blows.

70,000 salmon got dumped into the wrong river after a tanker crash

A photo of a crashed tanker near a river.
I’m sure there are simpler ways to offload a tanker full of fish.
Photo: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

When a tanker crashes on the highway, it usually spills its cargo all over the roadway causing backups for miles as traffic holds up during the cleanup. In Oregon, however, one tanker crash spilled its precious cargo into a river, which was actually the only place that could keep its load safe and sound. That’s because the truck was filled with young salmon, which were on their way to be released in a different nearby river.

You can store your car for any length of time. Here’s how

A Pontiac Firebird stored in a self-storage locker
Image: U-Stor Self Storage

At some point in your tenure as a car enthusiast you will surely find the need to put your car away for a while. If you live in a northern climate with salt-ridden streets it becomes a necessity at least annually if you want to avoid expensive welding and painting rust-removal procedures every leap year. Whether you’re storing a car for a week, several years, or anywhere in between, here’s your guide to safe and comfortable car storage.

Want to know more about how cars work? These are the best videos

Gif: Toyota YouTube

Automotive explainers are a good way to not only get reacquainted with how things work, but to blow off a boring afternoon at work. Gathered here are some great explainers we found on how we get stopped to sending it. We’ve got everything from advanced stuff like how to use four-wheel-drive systems to the most basic aspects of vehicle operation, like how to change a tire.

California’s beautiful Pacific Coast Highway is slowly crumbling into the sea

California Highway 1 road collapse
Photo: Caltrans District 5

California’s Highway 1 is a gorgeous road that offers drivers views of the Pacific Ocean that make for an incredible road trip experience. At the same time, as the Washington Post wrote back in 2021, “the engineering folly of a road built on sheer cliffs has meant that closures are annual events — the “whens,” not “ifs” — for the people and the economy it supports.” That has once again proven accurate, as the Post reports that a landslide has once again closed a large portion of Highway 1.

A cruise ship abandoned 9 passengers on an African island when they missed the boat

A photo looking out to sea from an African island.
Imagine being stuck here, what a disaster.
Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Nine passengers from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship found out the hard way just what happens when you miss the departure time for your ship, after they were abandoned by the rest of their cruise. The group of stricken cruisers is now attempting to be reunited with the ship in a trans-African adventure.

The U.K. is giving patients a treatment for the type of diabetes Ozempic can’t treat

Mirror reflection of woman with type-1 diabetes in workout gear checking her insulin pump and infusion site.
An artificial pancreas system is made up of a continuous glucose monitor and an insulin pump.
Image: Matt Harbicht (Getty Images)

The National Health Service in England will give out thousands of artificial pancreas systems to patients living with Type 1 diabetes, the government agency announced today.

We now know when people started eating eggs

A hen and her eggs.
Image: PhotoSongserm (Shutterstock)

New research points to a clear origin for humanity’s love of farm-raised chicken eggs. Archaeologists say they’ve found evidence showing that humans in Central Asia began to raise the forebears of modern chickens for their eggs as early as 400 BCE. The reliable supply of eggs also helped the bird become a widely sought-after animal throughout the ancient world, the study authors say.

The total solar eclipse means a lot of totally fake eclipse glasses. How to make sure yours are real

NASA employees and visitors enjoying the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017.
Photo: NASA/Connie Moore

During the total solar eclipse on April 8, millions of people across North America will stare directly into the Sun — hopefully through eclipse glasses or hand-held viewers. Sadly, fakes are entering into the market, but there are steps you can take to make sure you’ve got the real deal.

You can watch the total solar eclipse from anywhere. Here’s how

A view of the 2017 total solar eclipse from Madras, Oregon.
Image: NASA/Gopalswamy

In less than a week, the Moon will come between us and the Sun, creating a remarkable view of our host star. The total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, with millions of people along the path of totality. But if you happen to not be one of them, or if clouds obscure your view, there are still ways for you to marvel at the temporary darkness covering the Sun’s disc.

