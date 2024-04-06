The air fryer hoax, storing your car, and a cruise gone wrong: Lifestyle news roundup

2 / 12
The air fryer is the hottest kitchen appliance in America right now. Many of us discovered them during the pandemic, as recipes went viral on social media claiming you could fry without the oily mess. This brilliant new device seemingly popped up out of nowhere, or did it? The idea that air frying is a new cooking technique is a myth. Your air fryer is just a little convection oven with a fan system that really blows.
When a tanker crashes on the highway, it usually spills its cargo all over the roadway causing backups for miles as traffic holds up during the cleanup. In Oregon, however, one tanker crash spilled its precious cargo into a river, which was actually the only place that could keep its load safe and sound. That’s because the truck was filled with young salmon, which were on their way to be released in a different nearby river.
At some point in your tenure as a car enthusiast you will surely find the need to put your car away for a while. If you live in a northern climate with salt-ridden streets it becomes a necessity at least annually if you want to avoid expensive welding and painting rust-removal procedures every leap year. Whether you’re storing a car for a week, several years, or anywhere in between, here’s your guide to safe and comfortable car storage.
Automotive explainers are a good way to not only get reacquainted with how things work, but to blow off a boring afternoon at work. Gathered here are some great explainers we found on how we get stopped to sending it. We’ve got everything from advanced stuff like how to use four-wheel-drive systems to the most basic aspects of vehicle operation, like how to change a tire.
California’s Highway 1 is a gorgeous road that offers drivers views of the Pacific Ocean that make for an incredible road trip experience. At the same time, as the Washington Post wrote back in 2021, “the engineering folly of a road built on sheer cliffs has meant that closures are annual events — the “whens,” not “ifs” — for the people and the economy it supports.” That has once again proven accurate, as the Post reports that a landslide has once again closed a large portion of Highway 1.
Nine passengers from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship found out the hard way just what happens when you miss the departure time for your ship, after they were abandoned by the rest of their cruise. The group of stricken cruisers is now attempting to be reunited with the ship in a trans-African adventure.
The National Health Service in England will give out thousands of artificial pancreas systems to patients living with Type 1 diabetes, the government agency announced today.
New research points to a clear origin for humanity’s love of farm-raised chicken eggs. Archaeologists say they’ve found evidence showing that humans in Central Asia began to raise the forebears of modern chickens for their eggs as early as 400 BCE. The reliable supply of eggs also helped the bird become a widely sought-after animal throughout the ancient world, the study authors say.
10 / 12
The total solar eclipse means a lot of totally fake eclipse glasses. How to make sure yours are real
During the total solar eclipse on April 8, millions of people across North America will stare directly into the Sun — hopefully through eclipse glasses or hand-held viewers. Sadly, fakes are entering into the market, but there are steps you can take to make sure you’ve got the real deal.
In less than a week, the Moon will come between us and the Sun, creating a remarkable view of our host star. The total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, with millions of people along the path of totality. But if you happen to not be one of them, or if clouds obscure your view, there are still ways for you to marvel at the temporary darkness covering the Sun’s disc.