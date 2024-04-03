You can watch the total solar eclipse from anywhere. Here's how

In less than a week, the Moon will come between us and the Sun, creating a remarkable view of our host star. The total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, with millions of people along the path of totality. But if you happen to not be one of them, or if clouds obscure your view, there are still ways for you to marvel at the temporary darkness covering the Sun’s disc.

On April 8, the total solar eclipse will cross from Mexico into Texas, up to Maine and exit through Canada. If you haven’t made plans to witness the eclipse in person, or can’t be bothered to deal with the crowds that day, you can follow the path of totality through several live streams that will trace the Moon’s shadow over the Sun.

NASA will host a live stream of the solar eclipse that begins at 1 p.m. ET on Monday. The NASA broadcast will stream on NASA TV, and the space agency’s website, and will include commentary from experts and astronauts on board the International Space Station.

The live broadcast will last for three hours, and include coverage from Dallas, Texas, Niagara Falls, New York, Russellville, Arkansas, and other cities across the path of totality. You can tune in for NASA’s special coverage through the feed below.

The Virtual Telescope Project will also host its own livestream, which is scheduled to begin on Monday at 1 p.m. ET through its website. The live event will include four astrophotographers stationed in different cities across the path of totality in Pointe Aux Barques Lighthouse, Michigan, Florida, New Mexico, and Ontario, Canada.

Skywatching website timeanddate.com is counting down to the solar eclipse, preparing to launch its own live stream of the event through its website. The live broadcast, made available below, is scheduled to begin on Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

CNN will also host its own live coverage of the solar eclipse from 1 to 4 p.m. ET, and you can tune in through its website. The news organization will have cameras and drones positioned across the path of totality, and provide views from a Delta Air Lines flight that’s scheduled to align with the solar eclipse.

NBC News will also host a two-hour live broadcast of the solar eclipse that will begin at 2 p.m. ET, with reporters stationed across the country to capture the path of totality.

April’s solar eclipse will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the U.S. until 2044. So even if you’re unable to make it in person, experiencing the rare phenomenon online will still be worthwhile.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.