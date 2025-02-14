Markets

Airbnb jumps after earnings beat. CEO sees it as the 'Amazon' of travel

The company is investing up to $250 million in new products that it'll roll out starting in May.

Josh Fellman
Image for article titled Airbnb jumps after earnings beat. CEO sees it as the &#39;Amazon&#39; of travel
Photo: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
Airbnb (ABNB+14.82%) jumped more than 14% in early trading to about $161 per share after profit and revenue for the final three months of 2024 beat expectations. The company said it has seen “continued strong demand” in the current quarter. The stock remains below its 52-week high.

While Airbnb’s revenue forecast for the start of 2025 of $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion is slightly lower than analysts expected, it said the key “nights and experiences” metric is showing “relatively stable” growth. Airbnb also plans to invest up to $250 million on new businesses to be introduced starting in May, CFO Ellie Mertz said.

Airbnb wants to get back into New York City
Airbnb shares fall 14%, as travel industry grapples with grim forecasts

“We are not going to launch separate apps or separate brands,” CEO Brian Chesky said on the earnings call, according to a transcript. “We’re going to have one app, one brand, the Airbnb app. We want the Airbnb app kind of similar to Amazon (AMZN-0.87%), to be one place to go for all of your traveling and living needs.”

Mertz said investments will roll out throughout the year, with the greatest impact felt in the first nine months of 2025. Airbnb nonetheless expects to maintain strong profitability, with a full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 34.5%, she added.