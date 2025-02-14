Airbnb jumps after earnings beat. CEO sees it as the 'Amazon' of travel

Airbnb (ABNB+14.82% ) jumped more than 14% in early trading to about $161 per share after profit and revenue for the final three months of 2024 beat expectations. The company said it has seen “continued strong demand” in the current quarter. The stock remains below its 52-week high.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

While Airbnb’s revenue forecast for the start of 2025 of $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion is slightly lower than analysts expected, it said the key “nights and experiences” metric is showing “relatively stable” growth. Airbnb also plans to invest up to $250 million on new businesses to be introduced starting in May, CFO Ellie Mertz said.

Advertisement

“We are not going to launch separate apps or separate brands,” CEO Brian Chesky said on the earnings call, according to a transcript. “We’re going to have one app, one brand, the Airbnb app. We want the Airbnb app kind of similar to Amazon (AMZN-0.87% ) , to be one place to go for all of your traveling and living needs.”

Mertz said investments will roll out throughout the year, with the greatest impact felt in the first nine months of 2025. Airbnb nonetheless expects to maintain strong profitability, with a full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 34.5%, she added.