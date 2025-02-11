AIS Holdings Group Inc (AIDG) reports earnings

In This Story AIDG

AIS Holdings Group Inc (AIDG) . has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a net loss of $16,219 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $5,899 in the same period the previous year.

The company's total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were $11,514, up from $9,445 in the same period the previous year.

Interest expenses increased to $4,255 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $1,797 in the same period the previous year.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $15,769 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $11,242 in the same period the previous year.

The company had a working capital deficiency, with total current liabilities of $143,899 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $102,234 as of March 31, 2024.

AIS Holdings Group Inc. has acknowledged substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern due to recurring losses, negative cash flows from operations, and a net capital deficiency.

The company has relied on funds from its CEO, Takehiro Abe, to cover operating expenses, with $143,899 due to him as of December 31, 2024.

The filing also notes that there have been no significant changes to the company's internal controls over financial reporting during the last fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

AIS Holdings Group Inc. does not have any off-balance sheet arrangements that are material to investors.

The company does not anticipate any legal proceedings against it and is unaware of any such proceedings being contemplated.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the AIS Holdings Group Inc quarterly 10-Q report dated February 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.