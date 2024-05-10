Inflation hits McDonald's, IHOP and Applebee's, Target's new thing, and Aldi cuts prices: Retail news roundup

In retail news, Applebee’s and IHOP say customers are ditching their higher priced menu items for tenders and burgers. Aldi wants to compete with Walmart and Target and plans to do so by cutting prices on 250 items. Krispy Kreme had its best sales day ever, thanks to Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s and other food giants are struggling to make sales in the inflation economy, and Starbucks promised a ‘Triple Shot’ China expansion, but those plans are lagging, largely because consumers aren’t interested and domestic brands are stepping on its toes.