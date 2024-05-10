Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Inflation hits McDonald's, IHOP and Applebee's, Target's new thing, and Aldi cuts prices: Retail news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Inflation hits McDonald's, IHOP and Applebee's, Target's new thing, and Aldi cuts prices: Retail news roundup

Plus, self-checkout could be curbed under a new California bill

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow

In retail news, Applebee’s and IHOP say customers are ditching their higher priced menu items for tenders and burgers. Aldi wants to compete with Walmart and Target and plans to do so by cutting prices on 250 items. Krispy Kreme had its best sales day ever, thanks to Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, McDonald’s and other food giants are struggling to make sales in the inflation economy, and Starbucks promised a ‘Triple Shot’ China expansion, but those plans are lagging, largely because consumers aren’t interested and domestic brands are stepping on its toes.

Image for article titled Inflation hits McDonald&#39;s, IHOP and Applebee&#39;s, Target&#39;s new thing, and Aldi cuts prices: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Universal Images Group Editorial, Bloomberg, Getty Images North America, Archive Photos
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

IHOP and Applebee’s owner says inflation has people switching from pricey menu items to the cheap stuff

IHOP and Applebee’s owner says inflation has people switching from pricey menu items to the cheap stuff

Sales at Applebee’s fell 4.6% during the first quarter.
Sales at Applebee’s fell 4.6% during the first quarter.
Image: Universal Images Group Editorial (Getty Images)

Applebee’s and IHOP owner Dine Brands Global Inc. said sales fell because consumers are staying away from higher priced items. That’s “another indicator that guests are managing their wallet,” John Peyton, Dine Brands’ CEO, told investors during the company’s earnings call.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Aldi is slashing prices as it looks to win the inflation-era grocery wars

Aldi is slashing prices as it looks to win the inflation-era grocery wars

Aldi plans to add 330 new U.S. stores in the Northeast and Midwest regions by the end of 2028.
Aldi plans to add 330 new U.S. stores in the Northeast and Midwest regions by the end of 2028.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Discount grocer Aldi wants to give consumers a break from sticky inflation – at least for a little while. The company is cutting prices on more than 250 items, it said earlier this month, in a summer sale that is expected to run through Labor Day.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Krispy Kreme had its best sales day ever — on Valentine’s Day

Krispy Kreme had its best sales day ever — on Valentine’s Day

Krispy Kreme is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Krispy Kreme is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Image: Getty Images North America (Getty Images)

Consumers didn’t just have love on the brain on Valentine’s Day. They also appeared to be pop-eyed for Krispy Kreme’s heart-shaped doughnuts, which gave the doughnut maker its best sales day ever during its first quarter.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

McDonald’s and other food giants are struggling in the inflation economy

McDonald’s and other food giants are struggling in the inflation economy

McDonald’s.
McDonald’s.
Image: Archive Photos (Getty Images)

The inflation economy has come for Big Food and its ricochet is impacting consumers most. “There’s definitely some belt tightening,” Jerry Sheldon, vice president of the market research firm IHL Group, said of inflation-weary customers. “What consumers are saying is ‘woah, wait a minute.’”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Starbucks promised a ‘Triple Shot’ China expansion. It isn’t working

Starbucks promised a ‘Triple Shot’ China expansion. It isn’t working

Starbucks went public in 1992. At the time, it had just 165 cafes.
Starbucks went public in 1992. At the time, it had just 165 cafes.
Image: Future Publishing (Getty Images)

Starbucks is having a tough time reaching consumers all over the world. In China, it’s ambitious expansion plans are lagging and its chalking that up to domestic competition and waning consumer demand.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Beyond Meat stock plunges 14% because it’s raising prices and needs cash

Beyond Meat stock plunges 14% because it’s raising prices and needs cash

Beyond Meat began trading on the NYSE in May 2019.
Beyond Meat began trading on the NYSE in May 2019.
Image: Getty Images North America (Getty Images)

Plant-based company Beyond Meat is struggling to reach even the healthiest of consumers — and it needs to raise cash quickly. The plant-based burger maker beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations but warned that consumer demand could further weaken.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Self-checkout could be curbed under a new California bill

Self-checkout could be curbed under a new California bill

Target’s “Express Self Checkout,” which launched in March, limited shoppers to 10 items or less.
Target’s “Express Self Checkout,” which launched in March, limited shoppers to 10 items or less.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

California could be the case study that changes how retailers use self-checkout nationwide. Senate Bill 1446, introduced by Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas earlier this year, would require that at least one employee is available to monitor two self-checkout stations.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Panera is getting rid of its Charged Lemonade that led to lawsuits and 2 deaths

Panera is getting rid of its Charged Lemonade that led to lawsuits and 2 deaths

The Charged Lemonade drinks contain up to 237 milligrams of caffeine.
The Charged Lemonade drinks contain up to 237 milligrams of caffeine.
Image: Getty Images North America (Getty Images)

Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade will soon be obsolete. Panera’s removal of the beverage may be in part due to numerous lawsuits the company has had to deal with in recent months, some of which allege the caffeinated drink led to deaths.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Uber Eats wants to grow its restaurant business with Instacart’s help

Uber Eats wants to grow its restaurant business with Instacart’s help

Uber is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Uber is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Grocery technology company Instacart thinks it can help Uber Eats expand its restaurant business. The partnership will be launched in the coming weeks, and will give Instacart customers nationwide the ability to use Instacart’s app to order from “hundreds of thousands of restaurants, powered by Uber Eats.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Shopify stock plummets 19% after it warns of a sales slowdown

Shopify stock plummets 19% after it warns of a sales slowdown

Shopify went public in May 2015.
Shopify went public in May 2015.
Illustration: Reuters (Getty Images)

E-commerce platform Shopify is expecting sales to slow down in the coming quarter, despite a double-digit increase during its first quarter. It warned that the sale of its logistics business would impact second quarter revenue.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Target wants to take its in-house clothing brand around the world

Target wants to take its in-house clothing brand around the world

Target is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Target is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Target wants to grow its wholesale business footprint by expanding on the private label Cat & Jack. It’s exploring similar arrangements in other markets, including Europe and the Americas.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Tyson Foods stock falls as inflation hits meat sales

Tyson Foods stock falls as inflation hits meat sales

Tyson Foods is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas
Tyson Foods is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas
Image: Reuters (Getty Images)

Tyson Foods wants to meet consumers where they are, but stubborn inflation may continue to pose a challenge for the largest meat company in the U.S. The company is “not immune to the macroeconomic environment,” said CEO Donnie D. King during the company’s earnings call on Monday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Rite Aid has already closed over 500 stores and more could be on the way

Rite Aid has already closed over 500 stores and more could be on the way

The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Rite Aid will soon be much smaller as it works through a bankruptcy exit strategy with lenders. Thus far, the pharmacy chain has closed over 60 New York stores, 101 in California, and 103 in Pennsylvania, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Hershey raised its prices but customers still want chocolate

Hershey raised its prices but customers still want chocolate

The 130-year-old company is based in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
The 130-year-old company is based in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The cocoa crisis doesn’t appear to be keeping Hershey from “sharing goodness,” nor raising its prices. Even with inflation keeping customers weary of spending on everything from fast food to clothing, the company is still seeing a demand for its chocolates and candy.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

16 / 16