Space

A flying car startup backed by a key SpaceX investor has almost 3,000 pre-orders

Alef Aeronautics' Model A has a lot of early fans for its $300,000 FAA-approved eVTOL

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef Aeronautics, reveals the Alef Model A Flying Car at the 2023 North American International Detroit Auto Show.
Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef Aeronautics, reveals the Alef Model A Flying Car at the 2023 North American International Detroit Auto Show.
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Alef Aeronautics CEO Jim Dukhovny is very excited about his company’s Model A flying car, and so are 2,850 other people with $300,000 to spare. He told CNBC that the company has that many pre-orders, and he made some big claims.

Suggested Reading

Disney stock sinks under sagging consumer sentiment
Best Buy joins Amazon and Walmart in the influencer game
The 5 states in America most dependent on federal funding — and the 5 least dependent
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Disney stock sinks under sagging consumer sentiment
Best Buy joins Amazon and Walmart in the influencer game
The 5 states in America most dependent on federal funding — and the 5 least dependent
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Because San Mateo, California-based Alef got that many signups since its order books opened up in October 2022, Dukhovny says that “makes it the best-selling aircraft in history, more than Boeing, Airbus, Joby Aviation, and most of the eVTOLs [electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles] combined.”

Advertisement

Related Content

A flying car that can also drive on the road was approved for testing
Boeing is investing $70 million into its flying car business

Related Content

A flying car that can also drive on the road was approved for testing
Boeing is investing $70 million into its flying car business

Alef began its flying car work in 2015 and flew a prototype in 2019. Venture capitalist Tim Draper, an early Tesla and SpaceX investor, is one of the company’s backers.

The two-seater Model A doesn’t go very fast on land — with speeds up to about 35 miles per hour — but is a bit faster in the air, able to cruise at 110 miles per hour. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the company the green light to take it to the skies last July, at which point the car had gained 2,500 pre-orders. The company hopes to have the Model A on the road and in the skies by next year.