Earnings Snapshots

Alexander's Inc. (ALX) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 10, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
ALX

Alexander's Inc. (ALX) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

McDonald's earnings miss due to E. Coli outbreak and a decline in consumer spending
Trump's acting head of the CFPB is being sued over DOGE's access to the agency
Trump is trying to cancel the penny
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details the company's real estate operations, including leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in New York City. Alexander's is managed by Vornado Realty Trust and operates five properties, including a major multi-use building at 731 Lexington Avenue.

Suggested Reading

McDonald's earnings miss due to E. Coli outbreak and a decline in consumer spending
Trump's acting head of the CFPB is being sued over DOGE's access to the agency
Trump is trying to cancel the penny
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Bloomberg L.P. is a significant tenant, occupying all office space at 731 Lexington Avenue, contributing to 55% of Alexander's rental revenues in 2024. The lease with Bloomberg was extended to February 2040.

Advertisement

Related Content

Michael Bloomberg voted for Kamala Harris 'without hesitation' — and slammed Trump's 'ignorance'
The U.S. is slowing Nvidia's and other AI chipmakers' exports to the Middle East, reports say

Related Content

Michael Bloomberg voted for Kamala Harris 'without hesitation' — and slammed Trump's 'ignorance'
The U.S. is slowing Nvidia's and other AI chipmakers' exports to the Middle East, reports say

The company reported net income of $43,444,000 for 2024, down from $102,413,000 in 2023, which included a gain from the sale of real estate. Funds from operations were $77,968,000, compared to $81,067,000 in 2023.

Advertisement

Alexander's refinanced its office condominium mortgage at 731 Lexington Avenue with a new $400,000,000 loan at a fixed rate of 5.04%, maturing in October 2028.

Advertisement

The company is exploring development opportunities for its Rego Park I property following tenant relocations to Rego Park II.

The filing also highlights the company's focus on environmental sustainability initiatives, managed by Vornado's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Advertisement

Alexander's maintains insurance coverage for its properties, including terrorism risk insurance, and acknowledges potential risks related to economic conditions, tenant defaults, and regulatory changes.

The company does not anticipate any material impact from ongoing legal proceedings and maintains that its financial position remains stable.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Alexander's Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.