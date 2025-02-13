Altice USA Inc. Class A (ATUS) reports earnings

In This Story ATUS +2.40%

Altice USA Inc. Class A (ATUS+2.40% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total revenue of $8,954,417,000 for 2024, a decrease from $9,237,064,000 in 2023. This decline is attributed to a reduction in broadband and video customers.

Operating expenses for the year totaled $7,274,325,000, down from $7,535,124,000 in 2023. The decrease is primarily due to lower programming costs.

Net loss attributable to Altice USA, Inc. stockholders was $102,918,000 compared to net income of $53,198,000 in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $3,413,181,000, down from $3,608,890,000 in 2023. This decline reflects the decrease in revenue.

Interest expense increased to $1,763,166,000 from $1,639,120,000, primarily due to higher interest rates.

Capital expenditures were $1,433,013,000 for the year, a decrease from $1,704,811,000 in 2023, reflecting reduced investment in network infrastructure.

The company reported a Free Cash Flow of $149,388,000, up from $121,587,000 in the previous year, driven by lower capital expenditures.

Altice USA's total debt stood at $25,057,488,000 as of December 31, 2024, with the company continuing to focus on managing its leverage.

The filing also details various strategic initiatives, including the ongoing FTTH network build and expansion of mobile services.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Altice USA Inc. Class A annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.