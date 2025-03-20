Alto Neuroscience Inc. (ANRO) reports earnings

In This Story ANRO -5.54%

Alto Neuroscience Inc. (ANRO-5.54% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm focusing on precision psychiatry to develop personalized treatments for mental health conditions such as major depressive disorder, bipolar depression, and schizophrenia.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

Alto's pipeline includes five clinical-stage assets, with ALTO-100 and ALTO-300 being the most advanced. ALTO-100 is in a Phase 2b trial for bipolar depression, supported by a grant from The Wellcome Trust Limited.

Advertisement

ALTO-300, an investigational oral small molecule, is being developed as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. It has been approved as an antidepressant in Europe and Australia under the name agomelatine.

Advertisement

The company relies on its Precision Psychiatry Platform to identify brain-based biomarkers for patient selection. This approach aims to improve clinical outcomes by targeting specific patient populations.

Advertisement

Alto Neuroscience has entered into various license agreements with entities such as Stanford University, Sanofi, and MedRx to support its development programs.

The company reported a net loss of approximately $61.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and an accumulated deficit of about $138.4 million.

Advertisement

Alto Neuroscience acknowledges the need for substantial additional financing to advance its clinical programs and achieve its strategic objectives.

The company faces risks related to the development and commercialization of its product candidates, including regulatory challenges, competition, and reliance on third-party manufacturers.

Advertisement

Alto Neuroscience's intellectual property portfolio includes approximately 137 patents and pending applications, with efforts to protect its proprietary technology through various means.

The company plans to continue leveraging its platform to expand its pipeline and explore strategic collaborations to maximize the value of its product candidates.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Alto Neuroscience Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.