Amazon workers 'appalled' by executive's claim that anyone was 'excited' about in-office mandate

Amazon (AMZN+1.17% ) Web Services CEO Matt Garman is facing fierce criticism from a substantial segment of his workforce regarding his return-to-office (RTO) remarks.



In an open letter signed by over 500 workers, employees dispute his claim that “nine out of ten” staff members are “excited” about the shift to a five-day in-office requirement.

“We were appalled to hear the non-data-driven explanation you gave for Amazon imposing a 5-day in-office mandate,” the letter states, urging Garman to rethink the policy, which they argue misrepresents their actual sentiments.

Garman presented the initiative on Oct. 17 at the AWS Global Meeting, with plans to implement the strategy on Jan. 2, 2025. At the time, he stated that innovating could not happen if “we’re not in person.” This assertion has since sparked major backlash from employees who feel their voices are being ignored and believe it does not reflect their reality.

Employees argue that Garman’s emphasis on traditional brainstorming and “white-boarding” sessions overlooks the effectiveness and success achieved during the remote work period necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. “To take no lessons from that experience would be extremely disappointing,” the letter emphasizes.

The letter articulates a growing concern that the rigid in-office policy disregards the “diverse” working styles and personal circumstances of employees, particularly those with caregiving responsibilities, disabilities, or those on work visas. The RTO mandate risks alienating “exceptional talent,” especially among senior employees who may be most affected by this policy.

“We understand the transition back to the office may be challenging, so we’re sharing guidance and resources, including elder care options, pet sitters, and access to caregiver referral services,” An Amazon spokesperson told Quartz in an email, noting that it also offers various commuter benefits, like free shuttles and bike amenities.

Furthermore, the letter argues that culture and innovation could be impacted, as companies that embrace flexible work are often more inclusive and better positioned to harness diverse perspectives, which can lead to enhanced creativity and problem-solving. By reverting to outdated models of work, Amazon risks undermining its potential and the trust of both employees and customers.

Workers are advocating for a flexible work environment that aligns with the evolving nature of the workplace and the global landscape. The company previously had a 3-day in-office policy. They urge leadership to recognize their concerns as an opportunity for innovation rather than a setback, challenging the company to redefine how it operates in a rapidly changing world.

With 523 signatures backing this plea for change, the outcome could have implications for Amazon’s internal culture and its standing in the competitive landscape of the tech industry. This RTO trend is not isolated, other companies like Starbucks, Walmart, and Dell have also introduced new in-office requirements.