Amazon isn't the only retailer offering gas discounts. Here are others

Deals at the pump are an increasingly popular perk in retail. Amazon (AMZN-0.79% ) recently announced that Prime members can get a discount of $0.10 per gallon at roughly 7,000 gas stations affiliated with BP (BP+0.24% ), including Amoco and Ampm. However, Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering fuel discounts – Walmart (WMT+0.85% ) and Kroger (KR-0.18% ) also provide their loyalty members perks at the pump.

Here’s a look at how these options work and how drivers can potentially save.

Amazon Prime and BP gas stations:

To snag $0.10 off per gallon, Prime members must sign up for Earnify, BP’s gas loyalty program. They’ll need to activate the offer on a dedicated Amazon page and link their accounts.

Using the Earnify app, members can locate a nearby BP, Amoco, or Ampm station across the U.S. The discount can then be redeemed by entering the phone number associated with the payment method at the pump, or by using the app to choose the station and pump. Amazon claims this can save members about $70 annually.

The annual cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $139, approximately $15 a month, and offers a range of services beyond fuel savings.

Walmart+, Exxon, Mobil, and more gas stations:

Walmart+ members can save $0.10 per gallon at over 14,000 gas stations, including Exxon (XOM-1.36% ), Mobil, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Murphy (MUSA-1.42% ) stations, with a $0.05 discount in Alabama and Oklahoma.

To redeem, members can use the Walmart app to access member prices and can pay at the pump or inside the store. At Murphy stations, members must enter a 6-digit discount ID from the app, while at Exxon and Mobil, they can scan a QR code before fueling. Savings are reflected in their purchase history.

The annual cost of Walmart+ is $98, about $12.95 per month, and it also comes with additional benefits.

Kroger and Shell gas stations:

Kroger members earn fuel points for every dollar spent on groceries using a complimentary Kroger Plus Card. At Kroger stations, customers can use up to 1,000 fuel points for $1 off per gallon, while at Shell (SHEL-1.91% ), 100 points translates to $0.10 off per gallon.

To redeem points at Shell, customers need to press “rewards” at the pump, then swipe their fuel rewards card or enter an alternate ID. Nearby participating stations can be located via the Kroger app.

Kroger offers a Plus membership at no cost. However, for those seeking additional discounts on groceries and more fuel points, the grocer provides two other membership tiers: The first costs $59 annually, while the second is priced at $99 a year. Kroger claims the highest tier can save shoppers $1,057 a year.