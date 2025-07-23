Big Tech companies are hiring the most AI jobs, which is unsurprising based on their scale. But Amazon beats them all with a whopping 2,898 AI-related open roles, more than triple the amount at Meta, which came in second.

Jobright, an AI-powered job search company, released a report on Tuesday ranking the companies hiring the most AI roles. Each day, Jobright aggregates jobs from major job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter, as well as hundreds of thousands of company career websites. The report analyzed the 8 million open job listings active on its platform the prior week for AI-related roles.

Amazon is capitalizing on AI across business divisions, including logistics, cloud computing, and ecommerce. For example, the company introduced a new generative AI model to optimize its fleet of one million robots in its fulfillment centers.

“Amazon is the most aggressive company who wants to adopt AI in every single business,” Eric Cheng, cofounder of Jobright told Quartz.

Another reason for Amazon’s high number of job openings? Most roles are not going to be as senior or specialized as the roles at companies like OpenAI and Meta.

“Those kinds of top AI labs grab the attention, but actually they probably only need that top 1% of talent,” Cheng said, “what about the rest? The other 80%, they need jobs.”

Meanwhile, Meta, Google, and Microsoft follow far behind Amazon in the AI hiring war with 767, 746, and 592 AI-related job openings, respectively.

There are also a handful of fast-growing startups hiring AI roles, from Elon Musk’s xAI to the remote engineering platform Turing. While these companies have smaller teams, their openings signal a broader shift to verticalized AI, the report said. Companies are focused on applying artificial intelligence to high-impact areas like recruiting, automation, and task-specific knowledge work.