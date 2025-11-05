Budget laptops have historically been the realm of Google's Chrome operating system and Windows, but Apple could be set to enter that product category as early as next year, a move that could further expand the company's userbase.

Apple is actively testing a "low-cost laptop" that would target students, businesses, and casual users as well as potential iPad buyers who are looking for a laptop experience, Bloomberg reports. The device would sell for less than $1,000 and perhaps as low as $600. It would use the same processor as the iPhone and its screen is said to be smaller than the most compact MacBook Air, which measures 13.6 inches.

The laptop could launch as early as the first half of next year, according to Bloomberg.

Apple has a commanding position in the smartphone and tablet markets, but only holds 9% of the global PC market. Major manufacturers opt for Windows or Chrome out of necessity as Apple has not opened up its operating system to third party manufacturers.

The MacBook line, though, has users who often act as evangelists for the company and is consistently highly rated. These higher-end devices, however, can cost as much as $4,000 (though some models sell for as low as $1,000).

Whereas Windows 11 has been met with, at best, a lukewarm response from users, Mac software has been praised for its simplicity, from Apple's simplified app installation process to the user-friendly gestures on the touchpad. Chromebooks tend to straddle the middle ground between the two.

By showcasing that operating system to users on an inexpensive machine, Apple could upsell those customers when they decide to buy their next laptop, showcasing the power of M4 and M5 powered laptops and the additional functionality they offer.

Last year, Apple shipped 22.9 million Macbooks, making it the fourth biggest PC manufacturer, according to IDC.