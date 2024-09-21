Amazon ditches remote work, Apple's new iPhone struggles, Elon Musk vs. the FAA: Tech news roundup

The first billionaire to conduct a private spacewalk said it wasn’t a particularly “peaceful” experience and compared his journey to explorers trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean.
Despite high hopes for Apple’s (AAPL) artificial intelligence push, Apple Intelligence hasn’t seemed to convince people to get their hands on the iPhone 16.
Elon Musk on Tuesday said his aerospace firm will retaliate after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed civil penalties related to two launches last year.
Apple (AAPL) on Monday released its latest, artificial intelligence-capable operating software, iOS 18, Monday.
The tech giant debuted its latest iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPod models last week at its annual event. While hardware tends to take center stage for most consumers, iOS 18 stole the spotlight as the first operating software to support Apple’s first foray into AI, Apple Intelligence.
Apple’s (AAPL) latest lineup of iPhones hit stores on Friday, but it’s notably missing one of its key selling points that the tech giant is hoping will convince users to upgrade their older models.
SpaceX’s ever-increasing network of satellites is still blocking researchers’ ability to view distant galaxies, planets, and stars, according to experts.
Say what you will about the Tesla Cybertruck and the people who drive it, but folks who want an electric pickup truck are choosing it over the competition at an astonishing rate. Granted, it’s a very small sliver of the overall car market, but back in July Cybertruck sales pretty much equaled the sales of every other electric pickup truck combined.
Pre-orders for the latest iPhone models fell short of expectations as Apple’s (AAPL) artificial intelligence push failed to drive early demand for its new smartphone lineup.