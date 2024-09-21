Amazon ditches remote work, Apple's new iPhone struggles, Elon Musk vs. the FAA: Tech news roundup

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Tech & Innovation

Plus, the first billionaire to walk in space says the experience was pretty rough

Image for article titled Amazon ditches remote work, Apple&#39;s new iPhone struggles, Elon Musk vs. the FAA: Tech news roundup
Photo: AFP (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Annice Lyn/Stringer (Getty Images), Amazon, John Moore (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Nic Coury (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Image: Michael Gonzalez (Getty Images)
The first billionaire to walk in space says the experience was pretty rough

Image for article titled Amazon ditches remote work, Apple&#39;s new iPhone struggles, Elon Musk vs. the FAA: Tech news roundup
Photo: AFP (Getty Images)

The first billionaire to conduct a private spacewalk said it wasn't a particularly "peaceful" experience and compared his journey to explorers trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

Apple iPhone 16 demand is so weak that employees can already buy it on discount

Apple iPhone 16.
Apple iPhone 16.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Despite high hopes for Apple's (AAPL) artificial intelligence push, Apple Intelligence hasn't seemed to convince people to get their hands on the iPhone 16.

Elon Musk says SpaceX will sue the FAA over a $633,009 fine

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Image: Michael Gonzalez (Getty Images)

Elon Musk on Tuesday said his aerospace firm will retaliate after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed civil penalties related to two launches last year.

Apple has finally dropped iOS 18. Here's what's changed

Image for article titled Amazon ditches remote work, Apple&#39;s new iPhone struggles, Elon Musk vs. the FAA: Tech news roundup
Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) on Monday released its latest, artificial intelligence-capable operating software, iOS 18, Monday.

The tech giant debuted its latest iPhone, smartwatch, and AirPod models last week at its annual event. While hardware tends to take center stage for most consumers, iOS 18 stole the spotlight as the first operating software to support Apple's first foray into AI, Apple Intelligence.

Apple's iPhone 16 is in stores now — but it's missing a key selling point

iPhone 16
iPhone 16 models on display at an Apple store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Photo: Annice Lyn/Stringer (Getty Images)

Apple's (AAPL) latest lineup of iPhones hit stores on Friday, but it's notably missing one of its key selling points that the tech giant is hoping will convince users to upgrade their older models.

Amazon wants everyone back in the office 5 days a week

Image for article titled Amazon ditches remote work, Apple&#39;s new iPhone struggles, Elon Musk vs. the FAA: Tech news roundup
Photo: Amazon

Amazon is ordering workers back to the office five days a week and wants corporate managers to oversee more employees in a move it says will improve the company's culture.

Elon Musk's Starlink satellites could become an 'existential threat' for astronomers

Images of space and the objects — planets, stars, and galaxies — that populate it could become immensely difficult to see if companies don’t make their satellites dimmer.
Images of space and the objects — planets, stars, and galaxies — that populate it could become immensely difficult to see if companies don’t make their satellites dimmer.
Photo: John Moore (Getty Images)

SpaceX's ever-increasing network of satellites is still blocking researchers' ability to view distant galaxies, planets, and stars, according to experts.

The Tesla Cybertruck is America's favorite electric truck

A Tesla Cybertruck sits on a lot at a Tesla dealership on April 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Say what you will about the Tesla Cybertruck and the people who drive it, but folks who want an electric pickup truck are choosing it over the competition at an astonishing rate. Granted, it's a very small sliver of the overall car market, but back in July Cybertruck sales pretty much equaled the sales of every other electric pickup truck combined. 

Apple iPhone 16 pre-orders are slumping because of Apple Intelligence delays, analyst says

Apple iPhone 16 Pro.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro.
Photo: Nic Coury (Getty Images)

Pre-orders for the latest iPhone models fell short of expectations as Apple's (AAPL) artificial intelligence push failed to drive early demand for its new smartphone lineup.

GM electric vehicle owners will finally get access to Tesla Superchargers

Tesla’s Supercharging division was hit hard by CEO Elon Musk’s layoffs earlier in 2024.
Tesla’s Supercharging division was hit hard by CEO Elon Musk’s layoffs earlier in 2024.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

General Motors (GM) customers have become the latest to gain access to Tesla's (TSLA) network of Superchargers, joining Ford Motor Co. and Rivian (RIVN) as automakers look to curb charging anxiety.

