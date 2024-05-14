Amazon Web Services' chief executive is stepping down

Amazon Web Services (AWS) chief executive Adam Selipsky is stepping down from the position in June, the company said Tuesday.

Matt Garman, senior vice president at AWS, will take over as chief executive of the cloud computing business on June 3.

Selipsky, who joined the company as one if its first vice presidents in 2005, spent 11 years leading AWS Sales, Marketing, and Support, before stepping away to serve as chief executive at Salesforce-owned Tableau. He returned to take over AWS in 2021 after current Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy took over leadership from Jeff Bezos.

“Leading this amazing team and the AWS business is a big job, and I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished going from a start-up to where we are today,” Selipsky said in a statement. “Given the state of the business and the leadership team, now is an appropriate moment for me to make this transition, and to take the opportunity to spend more time with family for a while, recharge a bit, and create some mental free space to reflect and consider the possibilities.”

Selipsky led AWS to make “the right long-term decision to help customers become more efficient in their spend, even if it meant less short-term revenue for AWS,” Jassy said in a statement. Under Selipsky, AWS released new services including the company’s generative artificial intelligence platforms Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q.

“Adam leaves AWS in a strong position, having reached a $100 billion annual revenue run rate this past quarter, with YoY revenue accelerating again,” Jassy said. “And perhaps most importantly, AWS continues to lead on operational performance, security, reliability, and the overall breadth and depth of our services. I’m deeply appreciative of Adam’s leadership during this time, and for the entire team’s dedication to deliver for customers and the business.”

Amazon’s cloud computing business sits at the top of its industry and is one of Amazon’s most profitable units, generating $9.4 billion in operating income in the first quarter of 2024.