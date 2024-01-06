AMC shares, how to think about water: The week in money and markets

A Stanford economist says we should think of water like radio waves
As tensions over the future of water consumption hit their boiling point, a new working paper published through the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) posits one way to quell them, at least in California: remake the state’s water transfer market in the image of a radio spectrum auction. - Melvin Backman Read More
Onetime meme stock AMC is hitting rock bottom
AMC Entertainments’s stock is in freefall, with no signs of bottoming out yet.
July’s Barbenheimer weekend—the coinciding release of Barbie and Oppenheimer—along with the release of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film in October made the movie theater chain’s stock pop last year. Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour movie release on Dec. 1 also propped it up. But big cinema and music moments quickly fizzled out—and now AMC’s stock has fallen to its all-time low. - Ananya Bhattacharya Read More
From a worker perspective, the US December jobs report shows the Fed is winning the inflation fight
The US December jobs report had a lot of good news. For example, the ranks of the employed swelled by a way-above-expectations 216,000 members, and the unemployment rate remained at a very low 3.7%. Worries that the US economy is going to start slowing down any day now continue to look unfounded. - Melvin Backman Read More
Did the market get too far ahead of itself? | Smart Investing
Dana D’Auria, Group President and Co-CIO of Envestnet Solutions, tells Quartz how exercising some caution and ESG investing strategies could help investors