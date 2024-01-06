Money & Markets

AMC shares, how to think about water: The week in money and markets

Plus, the US December jobs report held good news for workers' wages

AMC shares, how to think about water: The week in money and markets
Photo: Carlo Allegri (Reuters), Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

A Stanford economist says we should think of water like radio waves

A Stanford economist says we should think of water like radio waves
Photo: George Rose (Getty Images)

As tensions over the future of water consumption hit their boiling point, a new working paper published through the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) posits one way to quell them, at least in California: remake the state’s water transfer market in the image of a radio spectrum auction. - Melvin Backman Read More

Onetime meme stock AMC is hitting rock bottom

A tragic hero stock.
Photo: Carlo Allegri (Reuters)
AMC Entertainments’s stock is in freefall, with no signs of bottoming out yet.

July’s Barbenheimer weekend—the coinciding release of Barbie and Oppenheimer—along with the release of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film in October made the movie theater chain’s stock pop last year. Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour movie release on Dec. 1 also propped it up. But big cinema and music moments quickly fizzled out—and now AMC’s stock has fallen to its all-time low. - Ananya Bhattacharya Read More

From a worker perspective, the US December jobs report shows the Fed is winning the inflation fight

A red hot air balloon is inflated with the flames from a burner.
Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)
The US December jobs report had a lot of good news. For example, the ranks of the employed swelled by a way-above-expectations 216,000 members, and the unemployment rate remained at a very low 3.7%. Worries that the US economy is going to start slowing down any day now continue to look unfounded. - Melvin Backman Read More

Dana D'Auria, Group President and Co-CIO of Envestnet Solutions, tells Quartz how exercising some caution and ESG investing strategies could help investors

